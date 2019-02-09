CHAPEL HILL — Forty point games don’t come through the Smith Center often.

In fact, there’s only been one since it opened in 1986. That was 13 years ago.

Coby White, the freshman with the big shot, nearly pulled it off Saturday afternoon. He bombed in 33 in the Tar Heels’ 88-85 overtime win over Miami, engaging in a thrilling duel of marksmanship with Chris Lykes.

The Tar Heels looked like a sure upset victim for a good part of the second half.

Lykes was open from RDU on in, White from about his native Goldsboro.

“Lykes is so tough,” White said. “He’s shifty, and he can really shoot it.”

He scored 27, seemingly making every crucial 3-pointer needed down the stretch for a team with two ACC wins that came in 16-point underdogs.

“That was quite a show,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said of White and Lykes.

Hall of Famer Roy Williams emptied his playbook.

“That little rascal is something else,” he said of the 5-foot-7, 161-pounder. “He makes shots. We tried it regular, we tried doubling, we tried switching — nothing worked.”

Miami didn’t fare any better against White.

He rained in seven of 10 from 3-point territory, bouncing back from a three-turnover first half that had him spending quality time with Williams on the Tar Heels’ bench.

The coach said his players aren’t likely to know what he’s talking about when he offers golf comparisons, about playing better on the back nine than the front. That said, they did get the part about not quitting and getting tougher.

“You can change,” Williams said. “You’ve got to keep playing every possession. If you struggle, you’ve got to play better. It’s a simple game.”

Carolina was a big victor over rival N.C. State earlier in the week. Nationally third-ranked Virginia was two nights away. Miami’s losing record made this a trap game right up until White began to sizzle.

“Coby hit every shot when we needed it,” teammate Kenny Williams said.

Well, almost all of them. The head coach drew up a play for senior Luke Maye to tie the score 77-77 at the end of regulation. Kenny Williams’ only 3-pointer with 2:04 left gave Carolina the lead for good, 82-79, and the Hurricanes a deafening roar from the Smith Center’s 21,383.

White said it perfectly came together.

Asked where there was more pride, the 33 points or his six assists, he smiled and answered quickly.

“The win.”

