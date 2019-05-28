DUBLIN — West Bladen High School held a signing ceremony for three college decisions on Thursday.
Hannah Arnett is headed to Guilford College to play soccer.
Nyzella Guions is going to Methodist University and will be a cheerleader there.
Kerron Baldwin-Washington will continue his football career at N.C. Wesleyan.
All three schools are members of NCAA’s Division III.
Contributed photo
