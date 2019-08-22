Friday night football is back: West Bladen, East Bladen each at home

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen takes the field in November against rival West Bladen. Tonight, a new season dawns when Wallace-Rose Hill visits Elizabethtown. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen takes the field in November against rival East Bladen. Tonight, a new season kicks off when South Brunswick comes to Bladenboro. - Xzavion Morrison - Jordan Stanley - - - -

Once upon a time, high school football teams officially started practices Aug. 1.

The build up to the first game was such that coaches and players were craving another foe to beat on. These days, teams work out in the spring and summer with limited dead periods.

Don’t worry: The craving is no less.

Football is back Friday night, with West Bladen and East Bladen both home at 7:30 p.m. The Knights debut under the direction of Jon Sherman against South Brunswick and the Eagles of veteran head coach Robby Priest welcome perennial state title contender Wallace-Rose Hill.

“I’ve known Rocky Lewis and his father for a long time,” Sherman said of the Cougars head coach. “I know his offense and what he’ll try to get done in his wing-T attack.”

Sherman, previously at 4-A Purnell Swett, has adjusted to smaller numbers to work with in personnel. He’s got some familiarity with programs in the area, including the Southport squad that is 3-A in the Mideastern Conference.

“They’ve got some solid kids,” Sherman said. “Defensively, very solid. Very disciplined.”

He says his team needs to be in the right position with pre-snap reads.

“We’ll do what we do, but we’ve got to capitalize on a lot of the little things,” the head coach said.

The Cougars will no doubt be keying on senior Tyre Boykin. The quarterback had a hand in 23 of the Knights’ 29 touchdowns a year ago.

His primary protection, and lead blockers, will be seniors Nelson Landreth and Lucas Nance, and juniors Kai Belle, Xzavion Morrison and Ethan Davis. Sherman calls Morrison a “quiet assassin” and praises the energy of Landreth.

Weapons around the dual-threat quarterback are seniors Andrew Brown, Isaiah McNeill and Tra’shawn Ballard, juniors Kendall Johnson and Andrew Pait, sophomores Demarius Robinson and Shy’ron Adams, and freshman Gary Parker.

Defensively, Johnson anchors the interior and Brown’s coach says he has “a high motor” in the back end. Linebackers Morrison and Robinson are integral to the Knights improving their scoring defense.

“A lot of it comes down to making tackling a team effort,” Sherman said. “We preach 11 to the ball.

“A lot of it, kids have to step up and have got to play. You can coach as much as you want, but players have to want it too.”

At East Bladen, a November preview could be happening. The Bulldogs have won state titles in 2017 (2-A), 2016 (1-AA), 2015 (1-AA), 2014 (1-AA), 2010 (1-AA) and 2009 (1-AA) since the turn of the century.

The Eagles, Three Rivers Conference runner-up a year ago, have never in their 18 years missed the 2-A state playoffs.

“They’re big and physical,” Priest said of Wallace-Rose Hill. “Offensively, they run the wing-T and stuff, a little bit different than what we do but kind of the same: jet sweep, buck sweep, wing counter, double dives, fullback traps.

“I know they’re going to be well-coached. We’ll have our work cut out for us, as far as trying to shut them down and capitalize on what we think our strengths are as far as our offense goes.”

Priest said the high-profile game was mutually sought.

“It’ll be a good matchup,” he said. “I look forward to it. A team like that, you usually face in the third or fourth round, so it’ll be good to open up with them in the first game of the season.”

The Bulldogs are expected to display a 4-2-5 defense, with quickness throughout.

“They get their athletes out in space on defense, so they can read and react,” Priest said. “I like their scheme. They’ve got enough athletes, where you think you have enough and then it closes down pretty quick.”

Cameren Dalrymple, a senior free safety headed to the Naval Academy, anchors the back end for the 2-A East Central Conference members.

“He’s put together pretty good,” Priest said. “He’s a baseball player, too.”

East Bladen’s strength is in a returning offensive line of seniors Jordan Stanley and Rashard Willis, and juniors Nick Norris and Josh Hayes. Sophomore Donnie Ezzell steps in at center this year.

Senior Tayshaun Berkeley will start at quarterback.

Defensively, the speed of the opponent will test linebackers Hayes, seniors ZaQuis Leach and Kasey Price, and sophomore Raymond Autry. The Eagles are veteran and interchangeable in the back end with senior Lawson Hester, junior RaSean McKoy and Berkeley.

Hester’s twin, Zach, teams with Stanley and the 6-foot-8, 292-pound Jaquan McNair to plug the interior.

East Bladen possesses a solid weapon in the kicking game with senior Gabe Barber.

“This offense, just don’t try to do things outside of the norm and you’re all right,” Priest said of his team. He added of Berkeley stepping in at quarterback, “We’re not going to put a whole lot of pressure on him to make 20 or 30 passes a game, just do the team stuff and he’ll be all right.”

Knights host South Brunswick, Eagles welcome Wallace-Rose Hill

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

