BLADENBORO — Nerves increased, and emotions churned a little more.

The rivalry has that built in.

In their first meeting of the season, host West Bladen sustained success more than East Bladen and captured a 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 25-10 high school volleyball victory Thursday evening in The Castle. The Lady Knights were buoyed by the serving of junior Ashlyn Cox, returns of senior Jordan Benson and the net play of senior Mikayla Meadows, senior Lexi Corrothers and junior Sidnee Walters.

Juniors Amelia Brisson and Shelby Pharr rounded out a rotation that rolled out to leads of 14-7 in the first set, 17-4 in the second and 20-4 in the fourth.

The Lady Eagles were resilient, not capturing their first lead until freshman Acee Campbell’s dink sent them ahead 17-16 in the third set. Senior Cybil Campbell and junior Cheylee Mathis made plays to push that lead to five and eventually earn the set.

East Bladen won the junior varsity opener 21-25, 25-23, 15-13. West Bladen was led in that one by Alyssa Suggs’ serving, Lydia Villagomez and Whitney McLean at the net, and Emily Young and Caroline Brisson.

West Bladen’s varsity moved to 5-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 7-2 overall, bouncing back from losing two of three and staying within a game of second-place South Columbus. East Bladen fell to 3-4 in the league and 3-7 overall.

The varsity match began with a nearly full side audience, enthusiastic and pumping in energy. Cox was on the service line for extended rallies in the second and fourth sets.

“We played good,” Cox said. “We did a lot of covering.”

Meadows had 16 kills, Walters 10 and Corrothers nine. Cox had seven aces and 18 service points. Benson’s 19 digs were a team-high, with Meadows getting 10. Pharr had five service points, an ace and four kills. Walters scored two solo blocks.

East Bladen lamented the big momentum shifts.

“We weren’t all here tonight,” senior tri-captain Ruth Ward said. “We were in our heads. We can do a lot better.”

The Lady Eagles captured 15 of the last 21 points in the fourth set.

“We need to be picking each other up,” added junior tri-captain Katie Evans. “When we get down, we have to play hard through it and pick each other up. It starts with nerves.”

Senior Lorna Mendell had five solo blocks and four kills for the guests. Mathis finished with five kills. Cybil Campbell had seven digs, and Ward, Evans, junior Kayleigh Raynor and Acee Campbell had six each.

Cox said West Bladen covered the court well, but there’s room for improvement.

“We’ve got to work on communicating and our attitudes,” she said.

Benson added the rivalry always brings a different aspect.

“It’s fun to play East Bladen,” she said. “It’s pretty nerve racking.

“They’re a good team, good at covering.”

And West Bladen proved adept at recovering, when a fourth set lead slipped away.

“Our spirit was there,” Benson said. “And we wanted to win.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Junior Ashlyn Cox served up seven aces among 25 points for West Bladen in Thursday’s win over East Bladen. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-eb-vb-1-092419-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Junior Ashlyn Cox served up seven aces among 25 points for West Bladen in Thursday’s win over East Bladen. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Kayleigh Raynor, Lorna Mendell and Acee Campbell celebrate a point in the first set at West Bladen on Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-wb-eb-vb-2-92419-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Kayleigh Raynor, Lorna Mendell and Acee Campbell celebrate a point in the first set at West Bladen on Thursday. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Shelby Pharr races to keep a ball in play Thursday against East Bladen. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-eb-wb-vb-6-092419-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Shelby Pharr races to keep a ball in play Thursday against East Bladen. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ashlyn Cox (11), Mikayla Meadows (10) and Lorna Mendell (right) battle at the net during Thursday’s match at West Bladen. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-eb-wb-vb-5-092419-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ashlyn Cox (11), Mikayla Meadows (10) and Lorna Mendell (right) battle at the net during Thursday’s match at West Bladen. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Acee Campbell goes for the kill in front of teammate Cybil Campbell on Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-eb-wb-vb-3-092419-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Acee Campbell goes for the kill in front of teammate Cybil Campbell on Thursday. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s (from left) Jordan Benson, Sidnee Walters (3), Amelia Brisson (7), Erica Storms (5), Mikayla Meadows and Lexi Corrothers (2) celebrate a point during the middle of the first set win over East Bladen on Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_prep-eb-wb-vb-4-092419-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s (from left) Jordan Benson, Sidnee Walters (3), Amelia Brisson (7), Erica Storms (5), Mikayla Meadows and Lexi Corrothers (2) celebrate a point during the middle of the first set win over East Bladen on Thursday.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal