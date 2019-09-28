RED SPRINGS — East Bladen fell behind by three scores in the first half, and four in the third quarter on the way to a 40-28 loss at Red Springs on Friday.

The Three Rivers Conference clash was delayed by lightning for about 90 minutes. The Eagles were saddled with their second league loss against one win, and fourth loss against one win overall. Red Springs exited 3-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall.

East Bladen hosts winless West Columbus on Friday.

“They’ve got a lot more athletes than we do,” eighth-year head coach Robby Priest said. “We had a bad first quarter, and started the second quarter and then the lightning started. We got in the dressing room at the basketball gym, we were able to make some adjustments.

“I was happy with the adjustments.”

The head coach said after the Eagles had cut the deficit to 12, a fourth-and-1 play loomed pivotal. Priest didn’t think the Red Devils got the yardage, but his request for a measurement was declined.

“They’re a good team. They’re tough,” Priest said.

RaSean McKoy ran 18 times for 138 yards for the guests, who trailed 26-7 at halftime. McKoy scored on runs of 6 and 54 yards. Kasey Price added 61 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 33 and 7 yards.

Kaleb Robbins had a sack on defense.

Kasey Price
Red Springs … 40

East Bladen … 28

EB RS

16 First downs 20

45-365 Rushes-yards 47-260

0 Passing yards 26

0-3-1 Passes 1-2-0

2-35 Punts 0

0 Fumbles 0

5-35 Penalties 8-80

East Bladen 0 7 0 21 — 28

Red Springs 13 13 7 7 — 40

RS — Lee McLean 41 run (kick failed), 10:14, 1st.

RS — Jhalil Brunson 34 run (kick), 2:45, 1st.

RS — Tae Graham 22 run (kick), 9:24, 2nd.

EB — RaSean McKoy 6 run (Gabe Barber kick), 5:55, 2nd.

RS — Lee McLean 1 run (kick failed), 1:38, 2nd.

RS — Lee McLean 1 run (kick), 7:25, 3rd.

EB — Kasey Price 33 run (run failed), 8:39, 4th.

RS — Lee McLean 19 run (kick), 7:12, 4th.

EB — RaSean McKoy 54 run (Zylique Lewis pass from Tayshaun Berkeley), 6:26, 4th.

EB — Kasey Price 7 run (Gabe Barber kick), 2:48, 4th.

Rushing

EB — RaSean McKoy 18-138, Kasey Price 11-61, ZaQuis Leach 10-37, Lawson Hester 8-24; RS — Lee McLean 26-183, Tae Graham 7-109, Jhalil Brunson 2-44, Angel Washington 6-38, Traveze Billinger 1-11, Tony Locklear 1-3, Denym McKeithan 2-(-23).

Passing

EB — Tayshaun Berkeley 0-3-1, 0 yards; RS — Denym McKeithan 1-2-0, 26 yards.

Receiving

EB — none; RS — Corey Newton 1-26.