RED SPRINGS — East Bladen fell behind by three scores in the first half, and four in the third quarter on the way to a 40-28 loss at Red Springs on Friday.

The Three Rivers Conference clash was delayed by lightning for about 90 minutes. The Eagles were saddled with their second league loss against one win, and fourth loss against one win overall. Red Springs exited 3-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall.

East Bladen hosts winless West Columbus on Friday.

“They’ve got a lot more athletes than we do,” eighth-year head coach Robby Priest said. “We had a bad first quarter, and started the second quarter and then the lightning started. We got in the dressing room at the basketball gym, we were able to make some adjustments.

“I was happy with the adjustments.”

The head coach said after the Eagles had cut the deficit to 12, a fourth-and-1 play loomed pivotal. Priest didn’t think the Red Devils got the yardage, but his request for a measurement was declined.

“They’re a good team. They’re tough,” Priest said.

RaSean McKoy ran 18 times for 138 yards for the guests, who trailed 26-7 at halftime. McKoy scored on runs of 6 and 54 yards. Kasey Price added 61 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 33 and 7 yards.

Kaleb Robbins had a sack on defense.

