West Bladen honors athletes

BLADENBORO — West Bladen High School has announced the winners of its athletics awards for 2019-20.

The school was unable to hold the traditional banquet as in years past due to the coronavirus worldwide pandemic. Athletes are asked to pick up their awards at the school on Tuesday between noon and 6 p.m.

Spring sports, which was limited to two weeks of play, did not have awards winners. Also not given were the Athlete of the Year for a senior boy and girl; the Comeback Award for overcoming injury; the Cody Hammond Award, a baseball camp scholarship; the Wendy’s Heisman awards given to a boy and girl; and the Knight in Shining Armor Award.

The sport by sport awards included:

• Volleyball: Jordan Benson, Knight Award; Mikayla Meadows, Powerhouse; Elexis Corrothers, Best Attacker.

• Girls tennis: Autumn Brisson, Alyssa Bell, Alyssa Smith, each named Most Outstanding.

• Cheerleading: Katelyn Willoughby, Most Valuable; Tara Rogers, Best All-Around; Makaylie Hammonds, Coach’s Award.

• Cross country: Haley George, MVP; Jacob Bryan, Coach’s Award.

• Football: Tyre Boykin, MVP; Xzavion Morrison, Offensive MVP; Tra’shawn Ballard, Defensive MVP; Zaidarius McKenzie, Knight Award.

• Boys soccer: Keni Verdugo-Gomez, Offensive MVP; Johnathan Santana-Dominquez, Defensive MVP; Hermindo Diaz-DeLeon, Most Improved.

• Girls basketball: Kasee Singletary, MVP; Seniah Johnson and Elexis Corrothers, each earning Silver Knight Award.

• Boys basketball: Tyre Boykin, MVP; Nijeah McKoy, Leadership Award; Nolan Bryant, Knight Award.