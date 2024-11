RED SPRINGS — East Bladen’s unbeaten run ended Monday in a 2-1 loss at Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference boys high school soccer.

• Players: Senior Garrett Melvin goal; senior Will Hester assist; senior Jacob Priest three saves. Coach Jay Raynor noted the play of Hester, seniors Jay McKoy and Lefrederick Wooten, junior Chase Starkloff, sophomore Lafon Monroe, and freshmen Jamie Delgago and Zac Metz.

• Notable: Eagles, 34-0 scoring margin coming in; end of Three Rivers 25-match winning streak; 77-15-4 since start of 2016.

• Records: East Bladen 2-1 Three Rivers, 6-1 overall; Red Devils 1-0 Three Rivers, 3-0-1 overall.

• Next: Wednesday, West Bladen at East Bladen.