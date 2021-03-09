Mailings are being sent to update election board’s database

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections met on Tuesday evening with four members present.

Emery White, a Republican, did not attend.

• What happened: Chris Williams, staff director, shared that mailings continue to go out to get matches for the database of voters. These are called NCOA, an acronym for National Change of Address.

He also shared that the state Board of Elections is asking the General Assembly to move the fall municipal elections back to 2022. He first said they had moved, but board member Patsy Shepherd corrected to say it was the legislature’s call and was yet to happen. The reason is because some areas of North Carolina use wards and districts that depend on census data to be redrawn, and that information has been delayed.

• What they said: “I’m meeting Thursday with Greg Martin and Lisa Coleman on the budget,” Williams said. “I’m trying to ask for more money. One is for stamps, since we’re doing a lot of mailings this year. Next year, plan to do more mailings.”

