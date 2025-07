The Bladen County Sweetees recently competed in their first Dixie Youth Softball district tournament.

Members of the team were: First row, from left, Emmie Peavy, Anna Grey Dowless, Willow Sykes, Kynadie Davis, Kinsley McKnight and Lillian Miller. Second row, from left, Kennedy Hood, Adelaide Bordeaux, Cora Johnson, Isla Nardi, Jacey Bartley and Layken Horton. Third row, from left, Coach Allie Hood, Coach Madison McKnight, Coach Jordan Bartley and Coach Tracy Miller.