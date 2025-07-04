Steve Hancock of Elizabethtown and his sister, Ann, who is the women’s basketball coach at Wingate University, teamed up to win the Carolinas Golf Association One Day Four Ball Mixed Division at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines on Monday, June 30.

The pair shot the only gross score under par, shooting a two under 70 to win

by 4 strokes, and tied for low net with a 67. This was the pair’s first CGA win in the Mixed Division. Steve is a member of Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

SFGA at Lakewood

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a two-net score Texas Scramble format Tuesday, July 1 at Lakewood Golf Course in Salemburg with 28 members participating.

The Tuesday, July 8 tournament is scheduled to be played at Land O’ Lakes Golf Course in Whiteville.

Lakewood results were:

1st Place — 126 — Steve Hancock, Linwood Hedgepeth, Bill Rudin, Ray Crabtree

1st Place — 126 — Rob Conway, Ron Tart, Rodney Warwick, Alick Mansfield

3rd Place — 130 — Rudy Pait, Richard Davis, Stan Matthews, David Medlin

3rd Place — 130 — Wilber Simmons, Jimmy Litton, Rudy Taylor, Harry Lee

3rd Place — 130 — Joey Todd, Stacy Owen, Charles Hungerford, Terry Blackburn

Thundering Herd

The team of Mike Chuchacz, Mike Sealy, Stephen Clark and Peyton Tatum shot 7-under to win the event played Thursday, July 3 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake by a stroke over the team of Chase Knight. Anne Beyer, Darren Heath and Steve Maitland. Twenty-two players participated.

Anyone wishing to play in the Thursday 6 p.m. nine-hole tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Nine and Dime

Land ‘O Lakes in Whiteville will host its monthly Nine and Dine 9-hole tournament on Friday, July 11 with a 5 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee for the four-player Captain’s Choice event is $40 per twosome. Dinner will be served after play inside the clubhouse.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Open tournament At Vineyard

Registration is underway for an open tournament scheduled July 12-13 at Vineyard Golf. There’s a minimum $10,000 cash prize pool based on a minimum of 100 entries.

Registration fee is $150 for Vineyard members and $200 for non-members. There will be a net division, which will tee off at 8 a.m. both days, and a gross division, which will tee off at 1 p.m. both days.

For more information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].

Benefit tournament for Clay Allen

A two-person Captain’s Choice tournament is scheduled for July 26 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with benefits going to Clay Allen, who has been undergoing cancer treatments. It will have a 2 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is the course rate.

For more information contact Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373.

Vineyard Club Championship

Vineyard Golf at White Lake has scheduled its club championship Aug. 2-3 with a 10 a.m. start Saturday and 1 p.m. start Sunday. $100 per player open to members only. Championship, senior and open divisions.

For more information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].

Augustine Tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Scholarship winners from last year’s tournament were Jacob Trent Smith of East Bladen High School and Joshua Wesley Hobbs of Lakewood High School.

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].