Larrell Murchison will return to work July 22.

Until then, the defensive lineman for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams is ready to have fun.

Murchison will host his fifth annual Community Day on Saturday, July 12 on the football field at Elizabethtown Middle School. The free event is open to the public and scheduled from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“It’s about community,” said Murchison, a 2016 graduate of East Bladen High School. “Any age can show up. We’ll have something fun for you.”

Hundreds of youngsters and adults have attended Community Day over the past four years.

“When I was younger I would have loved somebody to come back and reach out with a helping hand. If I can make kids smile and motivate them, then I’ve done my job. One thing I’ve been big on is respect and helping out where I can.”

Along with football skills and games led by Murchison and other NFL players, Community Day will feature a car show, bounce houses, food vendors and more, according to an event flyer.

Murchison, who is 28, has made it a mission to give back to the Bladen County community since being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. He has donated Christmas gifts for needy children over the years and read to children at schools and libraries.

In return, folks in Bladen County have supported and followed Murchison’s football career from his time with the Eagles to Louisburg Junior College, N.C. State, the Titans and finally the Rams.

“It means a lot to have support in Bladen County,” he said. “Everywhere you go, whether you walk in a restaurant, you see a picture of me, or go to Walmart and you see somebody with my jersey. We’re a small county, but I feel like when it’s everybody being together we do a good job with that.”

Murchison feels he has a responsibility as a professional athlete at his sport’s highest level to serve as a role model.

“It’s bigger than me,” he said. “It’s bigger than the name on the back of my jersey. I’m one of the few that made it out of Bladen County to the National Football League. If that light is on me to be a leader and try to help people out, then I gotta lead. I want to do Bladen County a solid favor by representing them with pride.”

Murchison will be leading the fun on Saturday, July 12 at his fifth annual Community Day.

