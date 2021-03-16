WHITEVILLE — West Bladen hosted Red Springs, South Columbus and East Columbus on Monday at Land O’ Lakes Golf Course in a season opening Three Rivers Conference high school golf match.

• Performances: Medalist, Jonathan Williams, West Columbus, 43-45—88; teams, South Columbus 422, West Bladen 462; Red Springs (two) and East Columbus (three) didn’t have enough golfers for a team score.

• Knights: Isaac Mendoza 56-49—105, Bryson Pittman 57-60—117, Chase Gordon 58-61—119, Karlee Roberts 59-62—121.

• Next: West Bladen, East Columbus, South Columbus and Red Springs compete at Scothurst Golf Course on Monday.