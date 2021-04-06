ELIZABETHTOWN — Junior Maya McDonald scored a school-record five goals in East Bladen’s 9-0 win over rival West Bladen on Monday afternoon in girls high school soccer.

The teams met as nonconference foes and play a league tilt on April 28.

• Lady Eagles: McDonald, five goals, two assists; senior Joesphina Torres, two goals; senior Katie Evans, goal, three assists; freshman Molly Evans, goal, assist; sophomore Acee Campbell, assist; senior Lily Lin, one save.

• Lady Knights: First loss in three weeks, since a 6-1 setback to South Columbus opening the season.

• Next: East Bladen 5-0, at St. Pauls on Wednesday; West Bladen 1-2-1, hosts West Columbus next Monday.

