ST. PAULS — Junior Maya McDonald reset her school record Wednesday, scoring six goals to lead East Bladen over St. Pauls 8-0 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school soccer.

McDonald scored five in a win over rival West Bladen on Monday.

• Lady Eagles: McDonald, six goals, one assist; senior Katie Evans, goal, assist; freshman Molly Evans, goal, assist; sophomore Acee Campbell, two assists; freshman Zoe Smith, assist; senior Lily Lin, shutout in goal.

• Dominant: East Bladen has outscored opponents 43-5; hasn’t allowed a goal in more than 245 minutes — 80 minutes Wednesday, 65 minutes (mercy rule) against West Bladen, 80 minutes against Whiteville, second-half of 20 minutes against West Columbus.

• Lady Bulldogs: Outscored 34-1 this season.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-0 Three Rivers and 6-0 overall, hosts St. Pauls today in rescheduled nonconference matchup; St. Pauls 0-1 Three Rivers, 0-5 overall.