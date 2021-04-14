BLADENBORO — West Bladen scored seven first-half goals and beat visiting West Columbus 9-0 on Monday evening in Three Rivers Conference girls high school soccer.

The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Kristen Parker were in their league opener.

• Lady Knights: Sophomore Lainey Autry, four goals; junior Jessica Diaz DeLeon, goal, assist; sophomore Makayla Wright, goal, assist; freshman Eliana Padilla, goal, assist; junior Hannah Hester, goal; sophomore Nadia Diaz DeLeon, goal; sophomore Angie Perez, assist; sophomore Tazshea Greene, shutout in goal, one save.

• Lady Vikings: outscored 37-1 this season.

• Next: West Bladen 1-0 Three Rivers, 2-2-1 overall, at South Columbus on Thursday; West Columbus 0-2 Three Rivers, 0-4 overall, hosts South Columbus this afternoon.