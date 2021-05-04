ELIZABETHTOWN — The hurdle is down.

East Bladen earned a spot in the round of 16 on Monday night, beating Durham School of the Arts 4-2 in its 2-A state playoff opener. Stymied four consecutive years in the round of 32 in a 64-team bracket, the unbeaten queens from the Three Rivers Conference play Wednesday at home against league mate South Columbus bidding to reach Friday’s state quarterfinals.

The Lady Stallions have lost to East Bladen 6-3 and 3-0 this season, and made the playoffs as a wild card.

• Pivotal: Senior midfielders Katie Evans and Sara Gargala, said 14th-year head coach Jay Raynor. “They controlled and owned the midfield.” Also, freshman Reese Hester.

• Steel Curtain: Scored on twice in the second half, senior keeper Lily Lin and her back line of freshmen Zoe Smith and Molly Evans came up large late. “They were forced to make plays that were crucial down the stretch,” Raynor said. Lin had four saves, one late diving to parry a deflected shot past the far post.

• Lady Eagles: Junior Maya McDonald, three goals; Evans, goal, assist; senior Joesphina Torres, goal. McDonald answered the guests’ first score by completing the hat trick in the 69th minute for a 4-1 lead.

• Magnificent Maya: The junior speedster has scored 94 goals and assisted 27 others in 34 career outings, including a 2021 season with 52 goals and 11 assists. She has the game (seven), season and career school records for goals.

• Lady Unicorns: Trailed 2-0 at intermission, and 3-0 in the 57th minute before rallying with goals in the 63rd and 77th minutes.

• Next: East Bladen, 13-0, hosts South Columbus on Wednesday; Durham School of the Arts, 6-3, season complete.