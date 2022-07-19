East places four, West gets three

Bladen County’s high schools had a total of seven representatives named to the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team.

East Bladen, 13-3, saw four players tabbed for the All-SAC7 team, while West Bladen, 9-6, had three players.

From East Bladen

— Maya McDonald, senior: She scored 44 goals during the season and added 19 assists. She was also named the conference’s Player of the Year, chosen for te North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-State team and the HighSchoolOT.com All-State team.

— Acee Campbell, junior: The midfielder tallied just six assists, but her defense shown bright as she recorded 392 steals for coach Jay Raynor’s squad.

— Heidi Rebollar, sophomore: She scored 13 goals and had seven assists during the season, but her defense was also a highlight for the Lady Eagles and she tallied 350 steals.

— Merritt Martin, senior: Credited with 268 steals, she helped East Bladen record eight shutouts during the season, including six straight.

From West Bladen

— Hannah Hester, senior: She not only led the Lady Knights with nine goals and added an assist, she also stepped in when help was needed in goal. She posted a shutout and tallied eight saves in a big win over Midway; she also recorded 35 saves in the nets.

— Makayla Wright, junior: She scored five goals and added eight assists for West Bladen, most of those goals coming when she found the back of the net four times during a 7-5 conference win over Red Springs.

— Eva Ayala-Martinez, junior: She tallied a pair of assists, but it was her defense that was highlighted during the season.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.