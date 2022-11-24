ELIZABETHTOWN — Pam Bryant, Assistant Principal (AP) at West Bladen High School, was one of 24 educators from across the state selected to participate in the week-long program “Teaching the Holocaust: Resources and Reflection.”

Hosted by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), Bryant joined her colleagues in Washington, DC. to gain a deeper understanding of the precursors, events and consequences of the Holocaust. Together, they also focused on how to best convey the history and impact the Holocaust can have on the lives of our teachers and students.

For Bryant, the experience was humbling and a dream come true. “To visit the Holocaust Memorial Museum, and all of the monuments and war memorials—it was an emotional experience,” she shared. “And then, to stand in the Rotunda and see the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights—the actual, physical documents—it was exhilarating.”

Before moving into the assistant principal role, Bryant spent 20 years in the classroom. Combining her years of experience as a classroom teacher, with her current leadership role, Bryant will share the resources gained from her experience in DC with teachers in the History and English departments to help enhance the teaching.

“We [as educators and school leaders] are never done learning,” said Dr. Jason Atkinson, Superintendent. “It’s a privilege to see members of our team excited about enhancing their knowledge and skills to better impact student learning.”

NCCAT offers professional development opportunities for certified teachers virtually and at their campuses in Cullowhee and Ocracoke, NC.