EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN —n The East Bladen Lady Eagles steamroll the South Columbus Lady Stallions for a 61-33 victory last Thursday in their first Waccamaw Conference matchup of the season. East Bladen junior’s Laila Smith and Iveonna “NeNe” Ward were unguardable as they combined for 37 points. Laila Smith got going early in the first quarter with steals, a three-pointer that turned into a four-point play after sinking a freebie at the charity-stripe and a couple tough finishes at the rim to help the host get ahead 13-4.

Ward went scoreless in the first quarter but caught fire from behind the three-point line to finish the next quarter with 16 points as the Lady Eagles took a 28 point lead into the intermission. The Lady Eagles applied their suffocating full-court press on their opponents from the first minute and their opponents had a tough time advancing the ball down the floor. Junior guard Karys Townsand finished the night with 11 and she was out in front the few times the Lady Stallions were able to get ahead of their opponents press.

Patty Evers and the Lady Eagles now improve their overall record to 7-1 and they’ll take on Wallace-Rose Hill in a non-conference matchup at home this Tuesday. This will be East Bladen’s last game before Christmas as they’ll be back in action on December 28th.

WEST BLADEN

WHITEVILLE — The West Bladen Lady Knights grabbed their second consecutive win last Friday against the Whiteville Lady Wolfpack in a 40-35 victory. West Bladen were able to fight off a late push from the host and they knocked down their shots when it mattered most down the stretch. Senior guard Kali Allen led the visitors on the scoresheet with 10 points, junior forward Holland Davis finished with nine points, and junior center Alina Chavez had eight points in the victory.

The Lady Knights snapped a three-game losing streak against Whiteville that has spanned over the last few seasons and this is also their first win at Whiteville since 2018. Whiteville junior’s Serenity Harvey and Elayzia Dawson combined for 23 points to account for half of their team points. Harvey finished the night with a game-leading 12 points and Dawson concluded her night with 11 at the Lady Wolfpack’s loss at home.

Whiteville fell to 2-4 on the season and they’ll take on Fairmont in their next game in hopes of slowing down a two-game skid. West Blanden improved their record to 2-4 and they’ll take on South Columbus at home this Tuesday for a non-conference matchup.

OTHER RESULTS AROUND THE WACCAMAW/SAC 6:

Clinton(1-1) 48, Lakewood(0-4) 31

East Columbus(8-0, 1-0) 48, Pender(1-3, 0-1) 23

Heide Trask(1-8, 1-0) 52, West Columbus(0-2, 0-1) 21