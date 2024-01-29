WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO-The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 51-16 victory in a SAC 6 clash on Friday evening. Fairmont senior forward Myasia Simms dropped 13 points and junior forward Taniya Simms went for 10 points in a blowout victory away from home to help keep their grip on first place in the SAC 6 Conference. The Golden Tornadoes played dominate on both sides of the floor as they took a 40-6 lead in the first half.

The Lady Knights had an impossible mountain to climb in the second half but were able to get 9 points from sophomore guard Kali Allen, who sank three three-pointers in the defeat. Senior guard Mallory Bryan scored four points and senior guard Kiera Lewis finished with two points. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 4-9 and they fall to 0-4 in SAC 6 conference action.

The Lady Knights will take on Red Springs away from home this Tuesday for a chance to bounce back. The Golden Tornadoes move to an overall record of 16-2 and they stay perfect in the SAC 6 with a 4-0 record. Fairmont will host the third place Clinton Darkhorses’ on Tuesday evening.

EAST BLADEN

TABOR CITY-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the South Columbus Lady Stallions for a 55-13 victory on Thursday evening in a Waccamw conference clash. Junior backcourt duo of Iveonna “NeNe” Ward and Laila Smith combined for 45 points in another dominant performance over conference foes. Ward led all scorers with 24 points and Smith finished close behind her with 21 points as the Lady Eagles held onto first place in the Waccamaw.

The Lady Eagles did what they do best, which is force their opponents into early turnovers and getting out in front on the fastbreak as they raced ahead to a 28-6 lead in the first half. South Columbus didn’t have much of an answer on slowing down Ward and Smith on the defensive end of the floor. Senior Jenaysha Jackson led the Lady Stallions in scoring with seven points as her team fell to 2-3 in Waccamaw Conference play.

East Bladen will travel away to the second place East Columbus Gators on Tuesday for their next game and then they’ll host West Columbus on Wednesday.

OTHER RESULTS AROUND SAC 6/WACCAMAW(GBB):

Red Springs(3-13, 1-3) 38, Midway(8-7, 1-3) 28

St. Pauls(10-4, 3-1) 73, Clinton(10-4, 3-1) 35

Heide Trask(3-14, 2-4) 34, West Columbus(0-9, 0-5) 15