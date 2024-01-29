THEY SAID IT

“She also loved to sing and get all dressed up but was not afraid of a little mud, either. A jack of all trades, Lynn loved using her hands whether with tools or doing crafts. She could do anything she put her mind to.”

An obituary for Jacqueline “Lynn” Elaine Landreth. The trial for the 2021 death is set to begin.

***

“Last week, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger directly acknowledged that the legislature’s private school voucher expansion is funded through cuts to public schools.”

NC Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor)

***

“I think every person has their own unique history and culture. I think that Indigenous people have that additional connection to being on their traditional lands, which is not something many others who immigrated or migrated here don’t have. It’s that uniqueness of connection to who I am, not just metaphorically, but within our native culture. I think that the shaping of it really has come from strong family ties and family values that I was raised with within my tribal community that are all really tight. There are examples of how our culture has continued to survive over hundreds of years. So being raised in that way, it’s been really special and has really shaped who I am today in valuing family and traditions as a part of our daily lives.”

Ashley Lomboy of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe, answering the question, “Seeing how you identify as being a part of the Waccamaw Siouan tribe, how has that shaped you into the person you are?

***

“There is no question in my mind that the abuse of a child or the deliberate abuse of anyone is the most heinous crime and must not be tolerated in any form. We must all be much better — regardless of which religious group or denomination — in caring for those who have been victims of those crimes heal, and move beyond just surviving that ordeal.”

Elder Patrick Kearon, newly called apostle to the Quorum of Twelve in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talking about the seriousness of abuse and the responsibility of faith leaders to help with the healing process.

***

The State Department-funded Global Disinformation Index is likely violating federal law by redacting its financial disclosures exclusively mailed to despite GDI blacklisting conservative media for “opaque ownership structures”

Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) is an investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner.

Bladen Journal interim Editor David Kennard compuiles the They Said It column. Reach him by email at news@www.bladenjournal.com.