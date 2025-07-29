The Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony that set the stage for the grand opening of Marcella’s Boutique, the newest business in downtown Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown board member Ricky Leinwand was seen taking a stroll with his grandson to the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Marcella’s Boutique where he officially welcomed the new owner, Timber Hood to the business community.

Marcella’s Boutique opened at 1o5 N. Poplar Street in Elizabethtown. When you walk out their front door there is a breathtaking view of the newly remodeled Cape Fear 701 bridge.

Timber Hood’s 15-year old sister, Izzy Cribb runs the front desk retail center at their new boutique in Elizabethtown.

A huge charcuterie board was provided on July 18 with the grand opening of Marcella’s Boutique in downtown E-Town.

ELIZABETHTOWN – At almost 26 years of age, Timber Hood has opened up a new boutique in Elizabethtown and her moniker is “Marcella’s Boutique” which is a tribute to her grandmother and her foundational scripture upon her work is Proverbs 3:6.

“In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.”

Hood is originally from Buckhead and graduated from East Columbus High School new Waccamaw but most recently has been more acquainted with the Whiteville area before coming to E-Town to pursue her business adventure with brick and mortar. She has been primarily online since she established her business in 2022.

She migrated to this area after marrying her husband, Nick Hood who is currently building a saw mill that he intends to operate in South Carolina. His family had already been in the area, so the move was simple and practical.

“I’ve always had a dream to want to open my own boutique and we just got the opportunity to be able to open an actual brick and mortar location,” she said. “We’ve been running online for the past five years and when this building became available, we decided to take it.”

The boutique sells women’s clothes, plus-sized clothes, baby clothes and jewelry and she is also still selling her wares online at marcellasboutique.shop.com

To become visible is the goal at hand for Hood. Coming to a new area can present a challenge as far as knowing your market, but she said that she is excited to be able to meet her new customer base and establish a presence in Elizabethtown.

“I want people whenever they walk into our boutique to see that we have different and unique stuff that is different from every other business in Elizabethtown,” she said. “I think my favorite items are my dresses. I love my T-shirt dresses with pockets.”

She has always been successful in selling to a middle-aged crowd and is looking forward to trending toward selling to the 20-30 age group.

The building which is being rented was pretty much turn-key and so the hardest part was making all of her décor a part of the store.

“We just put up the racks and my husband built my cash register stand,” she said. “The thing I love most, so far are the new people that I’ve met. Everybody is super nice and very friendly.”

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting ceremony June 18 at the boutique, located at 105 N. Poplar Street just south of the newly renovated Cape Fear bridge.

Elizabethtown representative Ricky Leinwand welcomed Hood to the town and the business community while local U.S. Rep. David Rouzer sent a certificate of congratulations for her grand opening.