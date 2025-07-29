It was April 22 and after back-and-forth word missiles were being fired between the faction of Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ and the city of Elizabethtown, it was another frustrating week stuck in a maze of stagnation.

For everyone who watched it begin, watched it escalate and watched it crash and burn, each week a little more hope was ripped from the hearts of the citizens in the community. April was an especially bad month with promises made, promises killed.

At first light of the feud that began in early 2024, there was very little communication, then there were resignations, then there were people walking out of board rooms, until finally both sides said that the mediations went south.

In April I can remember writing, “As we have been sharing concerning the community in crisis, an update to the story would be the lawsuits filed against the Town of Elizabethtown, one by Bladen County and the other by Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc. Slowly but surely, the gloves are coming off and both sides are toe-to-toe and the blood is bad. Although we have reached out to both sides on several occasions in print and in person to get this family feud to a cease fire and hopefully a peaceful conclusion, at this point the shelling from both sides is still hot and heavy.”

There were people playing the blame game, he said, she said, half-truths, some no-truths and many good people were not experiencing those peaceful and quiet North Carolina night sleeps when the cool side of the pillow was the only thing that gave them a chill. And nothing could stop the snoring.

I ended that newspaper rant with, “There have been a lot of behind closed-door meetings. Unreturned phone calls. Unfulfilled promises. And way too much “shushing.” And the community and their relationships have been collateral damage. People have been afraid to say anything out loud. IF you see something – say something. You are being given permission to speak freely. BUST IT OPEN. STOP this insanity. Open up the government and find a way to be transparent to those who have the power to elect. Again. It’s way past time to do something.”

It got to the point where whatever people wanted to keep a lid on was becoming volatile and soon all the “shushing” in the world couldn’t stop what was going on outside of our county borders. Other newspapers and news outlets caught wind and began to voice that there may be good reason for cautious concern. Radio stations and television stations began covering the story as well as magazines.

I can remember at that time telling everyone that we were “officially on the map” – but for the wrong reasons. And as more people from the community became involved, it fueled our leaders on both sides and each side rolled up their sleeves. Not one person wanted this dissension.

Pretty soon there were “secret” meetings, closed door board meetings, meetings with lawyers and then one day the realization that we may really have some damage done to the town if it wasn’t resolved.

Oh thank God for a Mayor who stood her ground in the wind and came to make some tough decisions. Board members who really wanted to find out how to solve the problem – even if it meant crossing lines to do it.

The people didn’t see the progress that was being made, but rest assured, we had a County Board, A dedicated board with Bladen’s Bloomin’ and a City Council who worked effortlessly to bring us plumb.

Did each side get what they wanted? Probably not. But what is important is that they humbled themselves and compromised for all of us who say we are the people of Bladen County. They did what was right for us and by us.

And, by God… we have some good people sitting in leadership positions. From the Mayor, Sylvia Campbell and her council – Rufus Lloyd, Paula Greene, Rich Glenn, Herman Lewis, Ricky Leinwand and Robert Kinlaw. To the Bladen County Commissioners – Charles Ray Peterson, Ray Britt, Arthur Bullock, Danny Ellis, Mark Gillespie, David Gooden, Rodney Hester, Cameron McGill and Ophelia Munn-Goins and assistant to the county manager, Marcia Edwards. To the members of Bladen’s Bloomin’ – Chuck Heustess, Greg Taylor, Robert Hester, Ann Garrett, Michael Mohan, Jonathan Sagal, Rohit Lal, Mark Gillespie, Tara Levy, Tim Benton, David George, Julie Kunkel, David Gooden, Michael Spanos, Lissette Gonzales, John Mahoney, Melanie Marein, James Dinkins, Ray Britt and Sheilina Henry, Leon Martin and BBAI’s assistant manager Kaycie Skipper.

I am sure I have not mentioned everyone, but in the annuls of our history you all made life changing decisions because of your love for your family, town and county. We all just want to thank you for what you’ve accomplished and where you are taking us.

“We look back only for perspective. We look at where we are with gratitude and we look ahead with hope and excitement as to what we can all do together.”

As the song by Jack Johnson says… “It’s always better when we’re together.”

Mark DeLap is a journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To see more of his bio, visit him at markdelap.com or email him. Send a message to: [email protected]