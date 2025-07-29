Randolph Arts, Elizabethtown. Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge – Major battle of the revolutionary War. Patriots fight for freedom led to road to the U.S. Constitution Freedom in USA.

Randolf Arts, Elizabethtown. Richard Caswell – 1729-1789 – politician, lawyer – served as first and fifth Governor of the United States of North Carolina. Led the Patriots battle of Moores Creek Bridge, delegate to the First Continental Congress as a signatory. Key figure in the U.S. Freedom and set up the USA.

Corbin Thorley, Elizabethtown. I serve in the North Carolina National Guard so our minute man came to focus. From the mountains to the sea, the people of North Carolina have protected and served their land. From the seed planted by those brave men and women, we have grown to live out a freedom that is only found in America. To this day, our Guardian Citizens stand ready for any and all conflicts that could threaten the way of life they have sworn to defend.

Premiere Behavioral Service, Lumberton. Our PSR class decided to submit this artwork to represent their thoughts of freedom. They discussed that there are several different types of freedoms, like speech and religion, but there is also freedom from drug addiction and abuse. The one thing we understand and agree upon, through mental health freedom, is that no one can do it alone. You need someone who has been through or knows valuable information of it to finally have freedom. So that’s our picture; lift as we climb until we are all free.

From Bethany Stephens - The Declaration of Independence says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This artwork plays with that idea & depicts Lady Liberty in a motherly/protective role protecting future generations (represented by the child in her arms). She represents those that have fought for their freedom so future generations are able to exercise their own Creator/God-given free-will free from fear and tyranny.

From Shelby Herring: This piece represents the evolution of women’s freedom across time. The gray-scale girl symbolizes women of the past; specifically from the 1920s who fought for basic rights like voting and having a voice. She reaches through the frame toward a modern girl, now free to express herself, symbolized by the fireworks and sparkler. The quote, “They walked so we could run,” honors the sacrifices of past generations that allow today’s women to live with more liberty, confidence and choice. The artwork captures how freedom is not just inherited, but it’s built by those who came before us.

First place in the student division: Shelby Herring - Bladen Early College

Second place in the adult division: Donna Melvin - White Oak

First place in the adult division: Bethany Stephens - Council