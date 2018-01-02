County wants to question Chemours reps

ELIZABETHTOWN — After wrangling with a mostly silent Chemours management over water contamination from GenX spills, a majority of the Bladen County Bard of Commissioners think it’s about time the company comes before them to give answers and discuss options.

“I’d like to send them a request to meet with this full board,” said Chairman Ray Britt on Monday. “There are a lot of questions out there, and there have so far been very few answers.”

Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson, however, said he didn’t think Chemours representatives would come to a public meeting.

“I think this is something that should be driven by the state, not this board,” he said. “And I just don’t think they would come if we asked.”

“Well then, if they won’t, they need to tell us why,” Britt responded.

Some other commissioners felt the same way.

“People are still having to rely on bottled water, and we’ve been trough two holidays already,” said Commissioner Ophelia Munn-Goins. “It’s just been too long and we don’t know what to tell people.”

Commissioner Arthur Bullock agreed.

“I think it’s time we started putting pressure on them for answers,” he said.

The board voted to have County Manager Greg Martin send a letter to Chemours representatives to meet with the county.

In other board action on Monday:

— Approved an “authority to represent” contract regarding statewide opioid litigation, joining 46 other counties.

— Gave recognition to Bonnie Drew after her retirement from the Department of Social Services effective Jan. 1. She started with the county health department in 1994.

— Approved a contract to relocate the 9-1-1 communications equipment from the EMS building to the Bladen County Detention Center.

— Approved a Golden LEAF grant for $390,000 to be used to purchase four permanent reserve power generators for use during any potential storm similar to Hurricane Matthew. The generators will be located at wells in Abbotsburg, Tobermory, Smith Mill Pond and Rosindale.

— Approved a county policy for Bladen County Parks & Recreation team travel more than 60 miles away for state and regional competition. The policy will allow $30 per player.

The next meeting of the county commissioners will be Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.