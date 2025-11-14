It may take a few games this season for the East Bladen boys’ basketball team to find its identity.

East Bladen lost five seniors from last season’s squad that finished 8-15 and did not qualify for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs and will have at least four players that won’t join this season’s team until the school’s football team completes its playoff run.

Aking Elting, the seventh-year coach of the Eagles, believes that can be a good thing. Success breeds success.

“Their success is going to spill over with us,” Elting said.

The four football players are seniors Dashon Campbell, Keyshawn Kemp and Khalil McKoy along with sophomore Jaden Lewis. Until the quartet can get up to basketball speed, the Eagles will have an opportunity to find out what other players can offer.

“I think we have a good team,” said Elting, who is 63-67 with a share of a conference championship in six seasons as East Bladen head coach. “I don’t want to predict anything, but I know, for sure, we’re going to have a good year.”

The Eagles will rely on seniors Tevin McLean and Kyran McKoy along with 6-foot-4 center/forward Benjamin Lent, who played on the junior varsity team last season, C.J. Jacobs, who transferred from South View High School, and Sheldon Melvin to contribute to begin the season before working in the football players when available.

“I’ve been real impressed with Benjamin Lent,” Elting said. “He has taken leaps and bounds over the summer. He’s been working hard. I think he’s going to have a breakout year.”

Lewis, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards in football during the regular season, is a combination point guard-shooting guard who played junior varsity basketball last season. “He’s had a great football season,” Elting said, “giving him that confidence that will spill over into basketball season.”

Although losing a handful of seniors can make for a difficult transition, Elting believes the leadership being shown during summer workouts and preseason practices will set up this team to get the program back on the winning track after a pair of seasons with losing records.

“Have (Dashon) as a leader and speaking up in practice, enforcing what I’m saying,” Elting said. “Tevin, as well, has been real focused. These guys are really excited about the year. They’re ready to go. They’re getting on players, holding their teammates accountable. Having (Dashon) and Tevin in leadership roles, I think we’re going to take a step up with that.”

Elting expects to be able to go nine or 10 players deep, allowing flexibility for setting lineups and adjusting as needed during games.

“I’m excited about this group,” Elting said. “I’m seeing a different type of energy this year. The kids are starting to really be leaders. The guys that I need to step up have been. I’m excited for that.”

VARSITY ROSTER

John Monroe, Tucker Smith, Benjamin Lent, C.J. Jacobs, Zaquan Gray, Yoni Gonzales, Landyn Scott, Tevin McLean, Connor Hill, Sheldon Melvin, Kyran McKoy, Dashon Campbell, Jaden Lewis, Keyshawn Kemp, Khalil McKoy

JUNIOR VARSITY ROSTER

Ishaq Algozy, Prince Powell, Omar Powell, Dashaun Henderson, Damian Manor, Fox Sutton, Joel Lewis

SCHEDULE

Game times are 7:30 p.m. unless noted

November

20 – at North Brunswick; 24 – at Pender; 25 – Trask

December

2 – North Brunswick; 5 – at Trask (7 p.m.); 9 – West Bladen; 10 – at South Columbus; 12 – at Whiteville; 19 – Hobbton

January

6 – at North Duplin; 8 – South Columbus; 9 – at West Columbus; 13 – Union; 14 – at West Bladen; 16 – at Lakewood; 20 – East Columbus; 22 – at Clinton; 27 – at Hobbton; 28 – North Duplin

February

3 – West Columbus; 6 – at Union; 10 – Lakewood; 12 – at East Columbus; 17-20 – Carolina Conference tournament at Union

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].