Niyah Wooten averaged 4.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game last season for East Bladen

There’s only one way the East Bladen girls’ basketball team can improve on last season’s success: win a state championship. The Eagles lost to Cherokee 84-48 in the 1A finals.

That’s a tall order, indeed, especially with the graduation of guard NeNe Ward and forward Laila Smith, who each scored more than 1,600 points in their four seasons of varsity competition.

However, the cupboard is not bare following East Bladen’s 26-4 season and fifth appearance in a state championship game. Three starters return, talented players are moving up from the junior varsity team and head coach Patty Evers, who planned to retire after last season, opted to return, it was announced in October.

“It’s almost like starting over with teaching everything,” Evers said about working four sophomores into the system. “I enjoy the teaching part. It’s not stressful. They act like they’re having fun and, therefore, that makes me have fun.”

Evers has a 635-151 record in 24 seasons at East Bladen and five seasons at the former Tar Heel High School. The Eagles have never won a state championship, but have reached the Final Four nine times and made 22 appearances in the regionals under Evers. The basketball court at East Bladen is named Patty Evers Court.

Returning starters, all seniors, are guard Ariel Cromartie and forwards Cabria Baldwin and Niyah Wooten. Cromartie averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 steals per game last season. Wooten averaged 4.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Baldwin averaged 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 rebounds.

A fourth senior, Nia McKoy, tore her ACL early last season. It’s hoped she will be able to return by the first of the year.

Sophomores Ellen Battle, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary and Grayce Edwards should contribute while juniors Aaliyah Monroe, Montiera Richardson and Tyliah Freeman will be needed to provide depth.

The younger players “are going to make mistakes, but we’re trying to help them gain more confidence playing the game of basketball,” Evers said. “We’re having to simplify the offense, but the defense is going to be the defense. That’s where we hang our hats.”

East Bladen allowed only 34.8 points per game last season, which includes the 84 that Cherokee posted in the state title game.

“We have to be realistic, but at the same time, they have to set goals for themselves and for the team,” Evers said.

“Clearly, we’re not as experienced as the past two years with NeNe and Laila, but we have those three starters. They want to make a big playoff run, be top three in the conference and have a winning record.”

ROSTER (Varsity and JV)

Seniors: Cabria Baldwin, Ariel Cromartie, Nia McKoy, Niyah Wooten

Juniors: Tyliah Freeman, Aaliyeah Monroe, Montierra Richardson, Paris Jenkins

Sophomores: Ellen Battle, Grayce Edwards, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary, Kayelynn Chambers, Kayla Hall

Freshmen: Angela Jones, Jenniyah Jones, Zariyan Riddy, Kylie Spaulding, Lila Young

SCHEDULE

Game times are 6 p.m. unless noted

November

20 – at North Brunswick; 25 – Trask

December

2 – North Brunswick; 5 – at Trask (5:30 p.m.); 9 – West Bladen; 10 – at South Columbus; 12 – at Whiteville; 19 – Hobbton

January

6 – at North Duplin; 8 – South Columbus; 9 – at West Columbus; 13 – Union; 14 – at West Bladen; 16 – at Lakewood; 20 – East Columbus; 22 – at Clinton; 27 – at Hobbton; 28 – North Duplin

February

3 – West Columbus; 6 – at Union; 10 – Lakewood; 12 – at East Columbus; 17-20 – Carolina Conference tournament at Union

