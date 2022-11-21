If you’re like me, then one of your favorite aspects of the holidays is all of the nostalgic television programs that come with this time of year.

It seems every generation has its own holiday shows and movies that help keep that elusive childhood nostalgia alive, as well as hopefully bridge the gap between other generations.

My mom, for example, grew up watching the Peanuts holiday specials. Our favorites were It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. We watched them throughout my entire childhood and shared them with my niece and nephews as they were born and grew up. Unfortunately, these three holiday favorites are only available on Apple TV+, so if you want to share them with your family, that is the only way to do so.

As the world prepares for a new installment of The Santa Clause movie series, you can catch up on the first three movies on Disney+, as well as the Home Alone movies and other Christmas favorites.

Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, two more family-appropriate Christmas favorites, are available for streaming on several platforms such as HBO Max and Hulu. You will need a subscription to both to watch the movies.

If you’re looking for a seasonally appropriate show that doesn’t just focus on Christmas or the holidays, give Gilmore Girls a watch on Netflix. A classic comfort show, this early 2000s sitcom is perfect for mothers and daughters, as well as anyone who appreciates a smart sense of humor and unrelenting wit. The small-town vibes of Stars Hollow will be familiar to any Bladen County native. My boyfriend and I often talk about how much Elizabethtown reminds us of the show’s signature setting.

If a true throwback is what you desire and the children in your life are able to focus on a black-and-white movie, It’s a Wonderful Life is available for streaming on several platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. This movie definitely helped me appreciate the simpler things in life as I watched it year after year with my family.

Essentially, there are numerous movies to enjoy this holiday season. Share your favorites with your loved ones and allow them to share their favorites with you. It could be the beginning of a wonderful tradition that endures for years to come.