ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library hosted Kindness Rocks Summer Reading last Friday morning. Attendees were able to plant marigolds and paint “kindness rocks” and each child left the event with a goody bag and a free book.

This event is just one of many hosted by the Bladen County Public Library with other libraries in Bladen County also having summer programs for youth in their area. Both the Clarkton Public Library and Bridger Memorial Library in Bladenboro host summer reading programs.

The involvement of Bladen County’s libraries with the area’s youth is a crucial part of setting children up for success in academics, future careers, and everyday life.

According to the PEW Research Center, 84 percent of parents say that libraries are “very important” for their children, with an additional 15 percent saying that public libraries are “somewhat important” for their kids.

Access to public libraries has been proven to increase a child’s love of reading and learning, and may provide them with resources and books they may not have at home. Visiting libraries with young children can also help them better develop literacy behaviors and pre-reading skills.

For young children, attending programs at the library can also provide with social skills. Children will be introduced to other kids their age of different backgrounds at the events, which can help them develop empathy. At the Kindness Rocks event, attendees were shown how to work with plants and were taught the very basics of how to be responsible and care for another living thing. Kindness toward others was emphasized in the decoration of the rocks.

Libraries are safe places for children, even young children, to practice their independence by asking a librarian for help, checking out a book, or simply wandering around looking for the book they want to read. They also serve as a place for children to be active and participate rather than just passively observing, as can the case with much media today.

The efforts of Sheila Nance and our area’s libraries are paving the way for a wonderful foundation for Bladen County’s youth, should it be utilized by residents.