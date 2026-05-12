Sheriff’s Office: Suspect shot after gunfire exchange with deputy

A suspect was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning following an exchange of gunfire with a deputy following a traffic stop, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office reported.

No deputies were injured during the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker has requested the State Bureau of Investigation take over the case, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began about 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, May 12 when Bladen County 911 received a call of shots fired in the area of the Elizabethtown Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. It was found that several shots had struck the Elizabethtown Police Department building on West Broad Street.

A few minutes later, Bladen County 911 received a call that the shots had been fired by someone who was in a white Honda sedan and was headed toward downtown Elizabethtown, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The suspect drove toward N.C. 53 where deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of N.C. 53 West in White Oak at which time the suspect began shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy returned fire.