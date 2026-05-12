Monday Roundup: East Bladen girls’ soccer open playoffs with win

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gabby Rebollar scored four goals in the first half and East Bladen shut out Rosewood 5-0 on Monday night in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A girls’ soccer playoffs.

East Bladen (15-6-1) advances to play at Carolina Conference rival North Duplin (14-2-0) on Thursday in the second round. The teams split their regular season meetings with North Duplin winning 2-1 in overtime March 17 and the Eagles winning 3-0 at home April 16.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Rebollar scored about four minutes into play on a kick from about 35 yards that barely made it over the outstretched hand of the Rosewood keeper. She scored 10 minutes later on a penalty kick, then blasted in a shot from about 25 yards at the 30 minute mark that tipped off the keeper, and capped it three minutes later with a rolling shot that clipped the left post.

Maylin McMichael drove the net in the second half for the final East Bladen goal.

Rosewood (0-14-3) had its best chance to score on a penalty kick midway through the second half, but Lilly Villifana’s attempt was stopped by keeper Aubrei Nixon.

It’s the second consecutive year that East Bladen defeated Rosewood in the opening round. East Bladen won last season 4-1.

It’s also the 10th straight NCHSAA tournament that East Bladen has advanced past the first round. There was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID. The Eagles were shut out by Clinton 11-0 in the 2015 opening round.

3A Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen advances

The Knights will advance to the second round by forfeit against Pender. The Patriots opted out of the playoffs, but it wasn’t recognized prior to the pairings being released.

The Knights (6-11-2) will play at top-seeded Wake Prep Academy (17-2-1) in a match tentatively scheduled Thursday.

It’s the first time that the West Bladen girls’ soccer team has advanced to the second round.

2A NCHSAA Boys’ Golf Tournament

East Bladen’s Henry Simmons shot a 20-over 92 and is in a four-way tie for 39th after the first round of the NCHSAA 2A boys’ golf tournament being played at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville.

Simmons, a junior, went out in 48 and had only one par on the 525-yard ninth hole, but managed four pars and shot 44 on the back nine.

Mitchell’s Bryce Miller and Christ the King Catholic’s Jack Kazmer are tied for the lead at 2-over 74.

The final round is scheduled Tuesday.

MONDAY, MAY 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ soccer playoffs

East Bladen 5, Rosewood 0

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Bladenboro 7, Athletics 6

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Red Sox 8, Dodgers 2

Tigers 10, Phillies 4

TUESDAY, MAY 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball playoffs

West Bladen at Whiteville, 7 p.m.

Boys’ golf

East Bladen’s Henry Simmons in NCHSAA 2A state championship, Gates Four Country Club, Fayetteville

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Athletic vs. Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Mets vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.

11-12-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Comets vs. Force, 6 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Bandits vs. Riptide, 6 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Snowbirds at Falcons, 6 p.m.

Sweet Heat vs. Diamond Queens, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field State Champions

2A: East Bladen at N.C. A&T, Greensboro

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Phillies vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.