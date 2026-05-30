Local DYB Coach-Pitch teams prep for district tournaments

A pair of local Diamond Youth Baseball AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Star teams played practice games Saturday, May 30 in preparation for upcoming district tournaments.

Games were played at the Clarkton Sports Complex and raised money for the DYB scholarship program.

Bladen County played West Robeson Blue and Burgaw. Elizabethtown played South Columbus and Burgaw. No score was officially kept and there was a 90-minute time limit on games. There were four games played Friday and 10 games played Saturday.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Members of the Bladen County AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Stars are Jon Luke White, Trae Shular, Mason Carroll, JoJo Adams, Jace Taylor, John McKoy, Colton Heverly, Jack Bordeaux, Weston Thompson, Jude Stone and Dean Dubuke. Coaches are David Dubuke, Austin Stone, Adam Thompson and Eric Martin.

Members of the Elizabethtown AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Stars are Branson Gooden, Hank Liggitt, Lonnie Patrick, Khylan Smith, Hudson Dove, Joseph Howard Jr., Henry Peed, Jacy Melvin, R.W. Willoughby, Wes Robinson, M.J. Rogers and Noah Merchant. Coaches are Aaron Robinson, Jamie Harris, Kyle Smith and Garrett Brisson.

Bladen County is scheduled to host the District 2 Coach-Pitch tournament at Bladenboro’s McLean Park beginning Friday, June 5. Pairings will be announced following the credentials meeting on Tuesday, June 2.

There will be seven teams competing for a spot in the Division 1 and Division 2 state tournaments set to begin June 26. The Division 1 tournament will be played in Leland and the Division 2 tournament will be hosted by South Brunswick.

Bladen County and Riegelwood are the Division 2 teams in the double-elimination tournament. Columbus County and two teams each from Whiteville and South Columbus are in Division 1.

The District 9 Coach-Pitch tournament is scheduled to open Saturday, June 6 at Elizabethtown’s Leinwand Park. The winner will advance to the Division 1 state tournament.

Host Elizabethtown is matched against Lumberton Maroon at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6 and will have a second-round bye. If Elizabethtown wins its opener, it’s scheduled to play Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. If Elizabethtown loses its first game, it’s scheduled to play Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Other games in Saturday’s opening round have Fairmont playing West Robeson White at 10 a.m. followed by West Robeson Blue against Lumberton Gold at noon.

There are two games scheduled Sunday, June 7, Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9 with the championship game set for Wednesday, June 10.

Here are the sites and dates for other district tournaments, state tournaments and DYB World Series.

District 2 tournaments

AAA (Minors): June 7-11 at Cerro Gordo

Majors: June 13-17 at South Columbus

District 9 tournaments

AAA (Minors): June 12-18 at Pembroke

Majors: June 13-17 at Pembroke

State tournaments

6U: Begins June 18 at Lumberton

AAA (Minors) Division 1: Begins July 3 at South Columbus (Tabor City)

AAA (Minors) Division 2: Begins July 3 at South Columbus (Tabor City)

Majors Division 1: Begins July 9 at Leland

Majors Division 2: Begins July 9 at Mount Pleasant

World Series

All levels will play in Laurel, Mississippi beginning July 22 and continuing through August 3.