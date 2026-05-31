McGill: God is good through our storms and thorns

This summer, at Lake Church, I’m preaching a mini-series called “The Summer I Turned Pious.” In this series of motivating messages, we are carefully examining the Epistle that Paul wrote specifically to the Church at Philippi with the clear understanding that it was, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, written to every church and every Christian over the last 2,000 years and counting.

In chapter one, Paul opens up about the struggles that exist even for those who are saved. Early one morning, God spoke to my heart as I was prayerfully pondering the Context and Content of Philippians 1:12-21. He showed me something I’d never considered before. The beloved apostle was dealing with a tremendous STORM in his life as he was under house arrest, and chained to a Roman guard 24-7. But, while he was battling a storm on the outside, he was also dealing with a THORN on the inside (II Cor. 12:7). I addressed Paul’s thorn a while back in my weekly column, so I will not reiterate all of those points (and there were a lot of them if you remember).

Today, I want to share a few thoughts on the subject of “Storms and Thorns.” The disciples experienced many storms when they traveled with the Lord. Contrary to what the prosperity preachers of the 21st-century are teaching, the Christian life is not one of Smooth Sailing but, at times, of Stormy Seas. It seems that some folks have come to believe that accepting Christ is like boarding a cruise ship where all of your needs are met, and all of your whims are catered to. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the Bible teaches us that when we strive to live godly, we can expect pain, persecution, and problems to abound (II Tim. 3:12). Before we lose Heart and give up all Hope, we also must remember the Bible promises us PEACE that Surpasses all of our Understanding (Phil. 4:7) and a GRACE that is more than Sufficient for our Struggles (II Cor. 12:9).

Take a moment to consider the STORMS of life that we go through from time to time. The Bible tells us that our outward man may feel like he is perishing, but that we can take Hope rather than losing heart as we realize that the inward man is being renewed day by day (II Cor. 4:16), and I would submit minute by minute and moment by moment. We need to also admit that we all have a THORN or two that can become mighty uncomfortable at times.

My challenge for each of us, that’s right US, is that we would stay Focused and Faithful on the Word of God and to the Will of God, even when we do not understand the Ways of God. Every Storm and every Thorn has a purpose (Romans 8:28) and that is to draw us into a more intimate relationship with the Lord and to inspire others to fight the good fight of faith. Keep in mind, it was only after surviving a storm that the disciples acknowledged the Omnipotence of Jesus (Matt. 8:27).

To quote, an old country song, “He Never Promised Us a Rose Garden.” And, even when we find ourselves in a rose garden, keep in mind, there are more Thorns than Petals. Many of us have responded to the Preacher when he says, “God is Good All the Time” with a heart-felt, “And All the Time God is Good!” I pray we believe it … But do we act as though we do?

Whether we’re heading into a storm, in the midst of a storm or just coming out of a storm, God is good. Whether God has chosen to relieve us of our thorn or to help us realize the reward of our thorn, God is good. Whether we are on top of the mountain or in the depths of the valley, God is good, whether we are overwhelmed with joy or overwhelmed with grief, God is good. Stop allowing the Storms and the Thorns to make a Victim out of you … Claim the Victory over both the Storms and the Thorns.