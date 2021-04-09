Barnes: Never too late to accept, follow Jesus

The “thief on the cross” is our usual way of naming him, but there were two thieves on a cross beside Jesus, one on each side, and neither gets noticeable mention in Matthew, Mark, and John, though Mark does say that, “Those who were crucified with him also reviled him” (15:32).

Luke, however, tells us more: “And there were also two other, malefactors, led with him to be put to death….And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise” (23:32,39-43).

Quoting from his own translation of the Greek, Malcolm Tolbert renders verse 42 as: “And he said, ‘…remember me when you come in your kingly power.”

This reading suggests that the penitent thief recognized Jesus as the promised Messiah and was asking Him to remember him when He returned in the Second Coming. This was an expression of faith in Jesus. But Jesus assures this man that his faith means he will be with Him “today.”

Has this man heard about Jesus before this time? Might he have heard Jesus teach? Could he have heard others talk, as they marveled over His healings and His teachings? At the very least, he, a condemned robber, shows that he has thought about Jesus “who hath done nothing amiss,” and reasoned that his punishment is undeserved. But more than that, he expresses faith that Jesus is the Christ and pleads to be remembered.

Dr. Tolbert writes that this exchange between the penitent thief and Jesus shows that, “Anyone, therefore, who turns to Jesus even in the last moment is granted fellowship with him.”

I believe that is so. The pivotal words are “…turns to Jesus.”

This believing malefactor has turned to Jesus. No time for him is left to take up his cross and follow Jesus. Conversion means a life purpose of trying, through difficulties and stumbles, of following Jesus, but his execution will make that impossible. Nonetheless, he will be that day with Jesus in paradise, a term, Dr. Tolbert explains, for heaven.

Furthermore, we are given a new look at death, Dr. Tolbert writes. He states, “Death is presented in a new light. Both Jesus and the man must die for them to be in paradise. So death is not a defeat. Death is entrance into God’s presence, both for Jesus and for those who believe in him.”

My late husband, the Rev. Lalon Barnes Jr., now with Jesus almost five years, preached beautifully powerful funeral sermons for his congregation and their deceased loved ones, about their “home going” to be with the Lord. Some had followed Jesus many years; though, as with the thief on the cross, a few had turned late to Him.

Lalon’s strong faith, and the reward of his long years of consecrated service to Jesus, rang out in those hallowed moments. It was evident to me, that Lalon caught a glimpse of their home he was preaching about, right there and then. Others who were present saw it, too. We heard it in his voice. We saw it in his face. We had seen it in his pulpit.

Our children laugh with memory of how their dad never canceled evening services to watch the Super Bowl game, despite his energetic love for football. His own “home going” came after nearly 80 years of following his Lord.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.