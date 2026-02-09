Members of the East Bladen bowling team coached by Walt Williamson are William Borzia, Javonnia Riggins, Braylen Johnson, Johnny Wilson, Jason Jeang, Missiah Robinson and Brayden Odham.

West Bladen’s Caison Brixey (left) and Brody Rhodes earned berths in the state individual bowling tournament.

LUMBERTON — The West Bladen boys’ bowling team and two of its players have qualified for the state tournament scheduled Friday, Feb. 13 at the Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen.

The Knights’ boys’ team placed second in the conference tournament held Thursday, Feb. 5 at Lumberton Bowling Center. Lumberton won the tournament, beating West Bladen 220-126 and 192-146 in the best-of-3 title match.

West Bladen opened the boys’ tournament by sweeping East Bladen 157-134, 163-108, then defeated Red Springs in the semifinals 162-126, 139-136.

The West Bladen girls’ bowling team lost to Fairmont 94-89, 101-89 in the opening round of the conference tournament. East Bladen did not have a team in the tournament.

West Bladen bowlers Caison Brixey and Brody Rhodes qualified for the individual state tournament Thursday, Jan. 29.

Rhodes placed fifth and Brixey placed seventh in singles competition. The top 10 scores advanced to the state finals in Aberdeen. East Bladen’s William Borzia placed 11th.