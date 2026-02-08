The Spurs won the Lil Knights tournament championship.

The Spurs and Duke won Lil Knights tournament championships Saturday, Feb. 7 at West Bladen High School. The five-week instructional program is run by West Bladen coaches and players.

The Spurs beat the Knicks 25-19 to win the NBA division title. The Spurs advanced with a 42-29 win over the Lakers while the Knicks beat the Thunders 33-24.

Duke edged Wake Forest 16-15 in overtime in the College division final. In the semifinals, Duke beat N.C. State 17-14 and Wake Forest beat UNC 14-9.

Members of the Spurs coached by Blake Britt were Landen Singletary, Nate Lee, Weston Price, Lily Dove, Landon Brown, Hutch Bolliger, Ryder Moffat, Paislee Alley, Archer Pope, Eva Dove and Sully Peterson.

Members of Duke coached by Justin Spaulding were Rylee Eva, Michael Jones, Spencer Williams, Lilly Miller, Gunner Lanier, Jack Bordeaux, Adalaide Bordeaux, Greylen Tatum, Owen Davis and Mason McClendon.

Here are recent results from Bladen County Recreation Department and Lil Knights youth basketball leagues:

Bladen 10-12 Boys

Thursday, Feb. 5: Knicks 26, Heat 13; Celtics 24, Lakers 12

Bladen 10-12 Boys W-L Celtics 4-0 Warriors 3-1 Mavericks 2-1 Pacers 2-2 Knicks 2-3 Heat 1-3 Lakers 0-4

Bladen 10-12 Girls

Thursday, Feb. 5: Sky 18, Sparks 0

Bladen 10-12 Girls W-L Mercury 2-0 Sky 3-1 Sparks 0-4

Bladen 7-9 Boys

Bladen 7-9 Boys W-L Bears 5-0 Yellow Jackets 4-1 Blue Devils 3-2 Gators 2-3 Longhorns 1-4 Huskies 0-5

Bladen 7-9 Girls

Thursday, Feb. 5: Pirates 5, Bulldogs 5

Bladen 7-9 Girls W-L-T Pirates 3-1-1 Bulldogs 1-2-1 Wolfpack 0-1-0

Lil Knights NBA W-L *Spurs 2-1 Thunder 2-1 Knicks 1-2 Lakers 1-2 * – won tournament