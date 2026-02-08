Happy Valentine’s Day to one and all. I, for one, really enjoy this holiday. Unlike the “Ghosts and Goblins” of Halloween that provoke Haunting thoughts, this blessed celebration is marked by Happy thoughts, Holy thoughts, Humble thoughts of Love and Devotion. Everywhere we look, we see big Red Hearts, old Cupid with his bow and arrow, Flowers, and Candies … yes, love is definitely in the air in the month known for love, February.

But did you know, we almost didn’t have a February? Prior to the eighth century before our Savior’s birth, the Roman calendar only had 10 months. New Year’ Day began March 1. That’s right, there was no January or February. Now, as we’re still dealing with the remnants of the wintry wonderland of the past few weeks, some of us wish we could start the year in March like the Romans of old did, but, if that were the case, there would be no February and, specifically no February 14. The Significance of the month of February is quite applicable to the holiday tucked right in her midst.

Since other months, like January, are named after pagan Roman gods, you might be led to think February was named after the Roman god Februus. But, the word “February” comes from the Roman Festival of Purification called “Februa”, during which people were ritually washed. In this case, the god was named after the festival, not the other way around. This interesting historical fact offers a wonderful introduction to this week’s devotional thought.

Let’s consider the Purification that comes through the washing of Christ’s Precious and Pure Blood as well as the Pure, Christ-like Love the Bible commands us to EXPERIENCE through Salvation’s DELIVERANCE and then EXPRESS through Sincere DEVOTION.

You will notice that I am conditioned as a Preacher of the Gospel to write in a “Sermon-Like” form using more Analogies, Illustrations and, of course, my trademark Alliteration (words either beginning or ending with the same letter, prefix or suffix). Today’s Devotion on our Devotion (to God and one another) will highlight my ability to sound more like a Preacher behind his Pulpit than a Newspaper Man behind his desk.

Let’s begin in the beginning so that we might understand the DESIGN of Love and the One Who DESIGNED it for those of us He Designed specifically to experience this amazing emotion that truly is Spiritual at its Core.

God created Adam in his own image, then placed him in the Garden of Eden. In spite of all that Adam had, it was what Adam lacked that provoked God to create a “Help-Mate” for him. No doubt, when Adam opened his eyes after the rib transplant we read about in Genesis 2, it was “Love at First Sight” when he saw Eve. The Bible tells us that, in marriage, a man and a woman can become “One Flesh” (Genesis 2:24). This should not surprise us, since they began as one flesh. God’s perfect design included the deepest of feelings that we affectionately call, “LOVE”.

Unfortunately, love was quickly put to task as Adam and Eve sinned and were evicted from Eden. It was here that we see the first glimpse of the DELIVERANCE of love. Mankind’s failure to honor the commands of his creator might have broken the heart of God, but it did not break the Covenant of Love that God had made with mankind. The Separation of Sin would set the stage for the Savior of the World that would bear the sins of all mankind based solely on the six most precious words our ears have ever heard, “For God So Loved the World…” (John 3:16). The Bible makes it very clear that “God demonstrated His Love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

Next, we must consider the DEMONSTRATION of love. Scriptures make it very clear that “by this Shall all men know that we are his disciples, by our love for one another” (John 13:35). It is not by our Dress, our “Holier than Thou” Demeanor, our Mastery of the King James English, or even our adherence to Denominational Decrees and Duties that indicate we are Christians. Rather, it is by the way that we show love for each other. Sadly, many churches are not known for their love that provokes unity and harmony these days but for the Hypocrisy of the “Beloved” who fail to be “Beloving”. Romans 12:9 warns us of the tendency for Hypocritical Love that is rampant amongst many congregations in the 21st Century Church.

No Valentine’s devotion would be complete without spending some time in the love chapter of the Bible, I Corinthians 13. This familiar passage gives us the clear DEFINITION and DESCRIPTION of love. Paul tells us that, “Love is patient and kind, it is never selfish, but always selfless. Love ponders the pure and not the evil. Love celebrates holiness, while always acknowledging the truth of God’s Word and His Will. Love perseveres and endures, and never, ever, ever fails”. Probably my favorite part of this great description of love is highlighted in the statement, “Love keeps no record of wrongs”. We are told to “Forgive as we have been Forgiven” (Ephesians 4:32). When God forgives, He forgets. He does not have a Little Black Book of our Little White Lies. He does not have a File Filled with our Failures. I wonder, do we? Do we tend to keep good records of the bad things done by others? Ouch!!!

Finally, we need to be challenged to consider the DECREE of Love. Simply put, we are to Love others because we have been Loved. We are to Love others as we have been Loved (Unmerited, Unconditional, Unwavering Love). We are to Love others so that they might know of God’s Love that Saves and Satisfies like nothing else can do. The best way to Respond to God’s Love is to Reciprocate it!!! Much like the Samaritan “Woman at the Well” (John 4), the lost world around us is “Looking for Love in all the Wrong Places, Looking for Love in Too Many Faces” (Credit: Johnny Lee, 1980). Her scandalous life changed immediately when her thirst was quenched by the Living Water of Christ … she went from the town Harlot to the town Evangelist. It was the Love of Jesus that turned this Notorious Sinner into the Saint of Notoriety that is credited for bringing many of her village to know the Lord (John 4:39). She Experienced the Love of God and then quickly ran to Express that Love. Her words, “Come See the Man…” were life changing for those who did just that — they came to Jesus. I feel like breaking into a verse of “Go and Tell Somebody What the Lord Can Do … How He Gave You Victory, How He Made You New, Go and Tell Somebody What the Lord Can Do…” (Credit: Kingsmen Quartet)

Let us strive to be Faithful in our Passion for the Lord and our Pursuit of the Lost, motivated by our Love for both. Be advised, God has called each of us to “Greatness”. The Great Commandment is that we “Love One Another” (Matthew 22:37-39) and the Great Commission is that we “Go into all the World Reaching and Teaching People” with the Gospel of Christ (Matthew 28:18-20; Acts 1:8). Like with every Doctrine of the Bible, we are called to be Faithful Students and then Faithful Stewards. Let’s Learn what the Bible has to say about Love and then let’s Live It Out for all the world to see. Christians, let’s Love Christ more; Husbands, love your Wives more; Wives, love your Husbands more; Parents, Love your Children more; Children, Love your Parents more; Beloved, let’s Love the Brethren more; Saints, let’s Love the Sinner more; When we get our “LOVE” right, we will, no doubt, get our “LIFE” Right!!!

Cameron McGill is the founding Pastor of the LAKE Church of White Lake, North Carolina. He and his wife, Tiffany, direct the activities of White Lake Christian Camp and Retreat Center. In addition, Cameron serves as a Bladen County Commissioner. He has served in full-time Pastoral Ministry for the past 33 years, the past 26 years here in Bladen County.