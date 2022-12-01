The three messianic prophecies in Isaiah 7, 9, and 11, contain God’s promise of Advent. In them, Israel’s great prophet Isaiah, “poet laureate of the Old Testament,” gave to Judah, and gives to the world now, a trilogy of divine promises of God’s Presence with His people.

Immanuel, “God with us,” is the powerful, salvific meaning of Advent and Christmas. The gift of the abiding Presence of God, with the hope, peace, joy, and love, offered and embodied, in that Holy Presence was “uniquely fulfilled in the Advent of His Son.”

Isaiah’s prophetic vision of the Messiah appeared first in chapter 7, in the context of Judah’s tribulation and paralyzing fear of Assyrian conquest. Old Testament scholar, Page Kelley, gives the history:. “In order to protect themselves against the threat of Assyria, certain small nations formed a coalition just prior to 735 b.c. The leaders in the movement were Rezin of Damascus and Pekah of Samaria. Pressure was exerted to force King Ahaz of Judah to join the coalition, but when he refused to do so, he was attacked by Pekah and Rezin….In the midst of these momentous events, King Ahaz had his first recorded encounter with Isaiah.”

“Then said the Lord unto Isaiah, ‘Go forth now to meet Ahaz…And say unto him, “Take heed, and be quiet; fear not…. Thus saith the Lord God, It shall not stand, neither shall it come to pass….”(7:3,4,7) ….[However], “If ye will not believe, surely ye shall not be established.”. (7:9). Both a promise of protection from Assyria and a warning of falling before this pagan aggressor are given.

Kelley translates and interprets:. “To believe and to be established are derived from the same Hebrew verb. One translator has attempted to preserve the prophet’s play on words with a paraphrase: ‘If your faith is not sure, your throne will not be secure.’ Another has suggested this rendering: ‘If you do not hold fast, surely you shall not stand fast.’”

Still, rather than heeding Isaiah’s words from God, Ahaz chooses to appeal directly to the Assyrian king and to set “the power of man above the power of God.”

Kelley shows that Isaiah “feared that acceptance of Assyrian aid would cost Judah her political independence and her spiritual integrity.” Indeed, II Kings 16:10-18 records that same disaster and its consequences.

When Isaiah offers a sign to confirm the truth and power of his Word from God, Ahaz does not accept the offer; to do that would have implied that he accepted Isaiah’s view of the situation and his counsel. If Ahaz himself had requested a sign assuring the truth of the words he had heard, and the request had been granted, Ahaz knew he would have been obligated to change his plans and alter his policies. He thereby rejects the offer of a sign.

Nonetheless, God already has given to Ahaz a sign. His first words to Ahaz, through Isaiah, have been: “Take heed, be quiet, and fear not.” The Lord’s reminder to Ahaz is of the covenant Shema: “Hear, O Israel, hear with all your heart, soul, and might; be quiet and forego your fear; trust; believe; trust that I, your God, the one Lord, am with you.”

Isaiah seeks to comfort and encourage Ahaz out of the richness of this long history of God’s covenant Presence with His Hebrew people. From Exodus 3:12, which Ahaz must have memorized as a Hebrew boy taught from the five scrolls of the Law in the Pentateuch, Ahaz knows that Moses had been given God’s same sign of covenant Presence stated there. “And He said, Certainly, I will be with thee….” (Exodus 3:12).

I want to declare right here that God’s promise of His Presence with us, contains within it, all the riches of eternal glory in the New Covenant made through the sacrificed blood of Christ Jesus. How else could it be? Hallelujah!

But Ahaz was deaf to God’s promise and Word. He did not receive God’s promise. He would not believe and stand fast. He could not be sure of his faith, and he could not be secure in his trust.

Isaiah’s mighty birth announcement is given at this precarious moment. Eternity is ushered onto centerstage. The cross, promised from the beginning of creation, and eternal salvation in Immanuel, God with us, are signified (sign-marked) by a cross and a manger!

“Therefore, the Lord Himself shall give you a sign: Behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call His Name Immanuel.” (7:14).

The name itself contains the promise. God with us! God’s Abiding Presence is now with us salvifically in His Son!

Professor Page Kelley, in his commentary on Isaiah in the 1970 edition of the Broadman Bible Commentary, teaches with God-given clarity and power. He writes,. “The sign to Moses was embodied in the promise, ‘I will be with you.’. The prophet Isaiah offers the same sign to Ahaz, the sign of God’s abiding presence. This is really the only promise that God ever gives to his followers. They are not promised success, riches, fame, or an easy road. The only assurance that they have is that if they are obedient to the divine call they will never walk alone.”. Dr. Kelley cites the following teaching in the Gospel of Matthew:

“For where two or three are gathered together in My Name, there am I in the midst of them.”. (Matthew 18:20)

Immanuel. He is Resurrected Living Sign of God’s Abiding Presence. Christ Jesus our Savior and Lord. Second Person of the Holy Trinity. Given in the Advent. Glory to God in the Highest!

Thanks be to God.