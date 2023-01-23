And it just might save lives.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new medical service offered in Elizabethtown on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m.

The Man Cave Testosterone and Wellness Center, PLLC is located in Suite 4 of the 87 North Building at 2816 W Broad Street and is a Men’s Health Practice that focuses on empowering men to take control of their health by providing a comfortable environment.

According to Man Cave staff, “it is imperative that we optimize the health and well-being of the men in our community.”

The Man Cave Testosterone and Wellness” provides an experience that encourages men to be honest and receive the best care possible. Men will be able to avoid explaining private and sensitive concerns to multiple healthcare members before reaching the provider. They will also be able to avoid lengthy waits in a lobby.

As the business name implies, services provided at The Man Cave Testosterone and Wellness Center include testosterone management for men with low T and symptoms such as fatigue, low drive, low libido, lack of motivation, loss of muscle mass, mood changes, etc. They also offer sexual health (erectile dysfunction, etc.) services, general check-ups, risk assessments, and more.

Appointments can be made by calling 910-801-0600. For more information, go to themancavetrt.com or email info@themancavetrt.com.