ELIZABETHTOWN – Khloey Smith and Ronnae McLean combined for 18 service points Monday as Clarkton School of Discovery swept Elizabethtown 25-18, 25-14 in a middle school volleyball match inside Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium.
Clarkton improved to 2-2 while Elizabethtown is 1-2.
In Cerro Gordo, Tar Heel (0-5) dropped a pair of middle school volleyball matches. West Columbus topped the Panthers 25-4, 25-15 and Williams Township claimed a 25-16, 25-13 victory.
RECREATION
At King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Waves, Wildcats, Huskies and Storm won in two-set sweeps in Bladen County Recreation Department youth volleyball matches.
MONDAY, NOV. 3
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
At West Columbus
West Columbus 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-4, 25-15)
Williams Township 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-16, 25-13)
At Elizabethtown
Clarkton 2, Elizabethtown 0 (25-18, 25-14)
RECREATION
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball
Waves 2, Cyclones 0 (25-21, 25-20)
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball
Wildcats 2, Jaguars 0 (25-17, 25-7)
Huskies 2, Mustangs 0 (25-17, 25-17)
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball
Storm 2, Flames 0 (25-13, 25-10)
TUESDAY, NOV. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
NCHSAA Boys’ Soccer Playoffs
Roxboro Community at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
West Bladen at North Moore, 6 p.m.
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Tigers vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.
Tarheels vs. Gators, 7 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Hurricanes vs. Wolfpack, 6 p.m.
10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park
Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Waves vs. Hurricanes, 5:45 p.m.
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Wildcats vs. Huskies, 6:30 p.m.
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Shockers vs. Storm, 7:15 p.m.
Flyers vs. Thunder, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5
No games scheduled