ELIZABETHTOWN – Khloey Smith and Ronnae McLean combined for 18 service points Monday as Clarkton School of Discovery swept Elizabethtown 25-18, 25-14 in a middle school volleyball match inside Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium.

Clarkton improved to 2-2 while Elizabethtown is 1-2.

In Cerro Gordo, Tar Heel (0-5) dropped a pair of middle school volleyball matches. West Columbus topped the Panthers 25-4, 25-15 and Williams Township claimed a 25-16, 25-13 victory.

RECREATION

At King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Waves, Wildcats, Huskies and Storm won in two-set sweeps in Bladen County Recreation Department youth volleyball matches.

MONDAY, NOV. 3

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

At West Columbus

West Columbus 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-4, 25-15)

Williams Township 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-16, 25-13)

At Elizabethtown

Clarkton 2, Elizabethtown 0 (25-18, 25-14)

RECREATION

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball

Waves 2, Cyclones 0 (25-21, 25-20)

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball

Wildcats 2, Jaguars 0 (25-17, 25-7)

Huskies 2, Mustangs 0 (25-17, 25-17)

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball

Storm 2, Flames 0 (25-13, 25-10)

TUESDAY, NOV. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Boys’ Soccer Playoffs

Roxboro Community at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at North Moore, 6 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Tigers vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.

Tarheels vs. Gators, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Hurricanes vs. Wolfpack, 6 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park

Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Waves vs. Hurricanes, 5:45 p.m.

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Wildcats vs. Huskies, 6:30 p.m.

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Shockers vs. Storm, 7:15 p.m.

Flyers vs. Thunder, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5

No games scheduled