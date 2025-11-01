SOUTHPORT – Amerius Revels ran for three touchdowns and Jayden Daniels connected on a pair of long scoring passes Friday night lifting South Brunswick to a 35-7 victory over West Bladen in a season-ending Southeastern Conference football game.

The Knights (2-8, 0-5 Southeastern) got on the board in the fourth quarter on Sincere McKinley’s 50-yard touchdown run followed by Jonah Bryan’s extra-point kick.

South Brunswick (7-3, 4-1 Southeastern) scored all of its points in the first half which resulted in the second half being played with a running clock.

Revels scored on runs of 4 and 13 yards in the first quarter, then capped the Cougars’ scoring with a 7-yard run with 3:04 remaining in the second quarter. Daniels passed to Edward Young on a pass play that covered 97 yards in the first quarter, then combined with Corben Farrow on a 75-yard pass for touchdowns. Collin Peattie was 5-for-5 in extra-point kicks.

Both teams await Sunday’s 48-team N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff pairings. West Bladen was ranked No. 44 in class 3A prior to Friday’s game. South Brunswick, a class 5A school, was ranked No. 29 prior to Friday’s game.

Even though West Bladen lost Friday’s game, the Knights’ Rating Percentage Index (RPI) may rise from its .35065 prior to the game since RPI takes into account opponents’ winning percentage.