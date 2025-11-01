East Bladen’s Aliah Jacobs (center) is shown prior to Friday’s NCHSAA 2A girls’ cross country championship meet in Kernersville. She finished 68th out of 141 runners.

KERNERSVILLE – East Bladen’s Aliah Jacobs placed 68th out of 141 runners Friday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A cross country championship meet at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

The freshman covered the 5,000 meters in 23 minutes, 42.37 seconds. South Stanly’s Kenadie Baker, also a freshman, won the 2A girls’ individual championship in 18:17.44, beating Swain County’s Annie Lewis by 11 seconds.

Christ the King Catholic School won the team championship with 84 points followed by Community School of Davidson and Cherokee.

Jacobs qualified for the state championship meet by finishing among the top seven individual runners not on the top six teams in the 2A Central Regional on Oct. 24 at Redmon Sports Complex. She ran 23:30.02 and finished 27th out off 77 runners in the regional.

In the 2A boys’ championship race, Bishop McGuinness won the team led by by individual champion Drew Pacholke, who ran 16:09.73.