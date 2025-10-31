So close, yet so far.

The right foot of a freshman kicker proved costly in the quest for perfection.

Connor Calvert’s 50-yard field goal on the final play gave Wake Forest a 13-12 win Saturday against SMU. While the Deacons rightfully celebrated, the result made for a 14-1 week in the football predictions.

Alas, this too, shall pass.

The season record going into the final week of picks is 109-32 for 77.3%. Let’s finish strong!

South Brunswick 35, West Bladen 19 – The Knights are in a win-win situation, although they would prefer the win occur on the field.

If West Bladen wins on the field, it’s a certainty it will be among the top 48 class 3A teams for playoff seeding. If South Brunswick wins, it will help West Bladen’s Rating Percentage Index since it would be a loss to a class 5A team that would finish with a 7-3 record and should guarantee the currently No. 43 Knights a spot in the postseason.

Whiteville 28, South Columbus 18 – The Wolfpack is playing for the outright Southeastern Conference title. If South Columbus wins and South Brunswick beats West Bladen, then there will be a three-way for the top spot. Whiteville has won the past six meetings.

Red Springs 20, Fairmont 12 – A great Robeson County rivalry to end the regular season.

Hobbton 21, North Duplin 15 – The Carolina Conference championship is on the line with Hobbton aiming for its seventh straight win and a perfect league record. This one should be tight.

Lakewood 40, East Columbus 14 – The Leopards snap their two-game losing streak that knocked them out of the Carolina Conference race.

West Columbus 35, Union 12 – The Vikings end the regular season with consecutive victories.

North Carolina 24, Syracuse 21 – May be going out on a limb or completely falling out of the tree, but the Tar Heels get their first ACC win in the Bill Belichick era.

Clemson 27, Duke 24 – Can the Blue Devils actually win in Death Valley? Sure. Will they? No.

Georgia Tech 32, N.C. State 20 – Rumors are swirling that the Wolfpack head coach will be gone at the end of his 13th season. Can N.C. State “win one for the Doeren” like Notre Dame won “one for the Gipper” in a 12-6 upset of Army in 1928.

Florida State 20, Wake Forest 13 – Surely the Seminoles can’t remain winless in the ACC, can they? Well, can they? This game may be tighter than you would have imagined before the start of the season.

UNC Pembroke 35, Barton 17 – The Braves officially can lock up a spot in the Conference Carolinas championship game.

Fayetteville 27, Johnson C. Smith 20 – A win gives the Broncos a berth in the CIAA championship, but it won’t be easy against a Johnson C. Smith squad that’s also in the running for the title game.

N.C. Wesleyan 28, Methodist 14 – This has been an entertaining series over the years with the Monarchs winning 11 of the last 20, but the Battling Bishops have the better team this season.

East Carolina 38, Temple 30 – A win keeps the Pirates near the top of the American Conference standings.

Green Bay 31, Carolina 10 – The Panthers already have exceeded expectations with four wins. Win No. 5 will have to wait for another week.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].