SALEMBURG – Ishaq Algozy scored in the second overtime and Fox Sutton made seven saves Thursday as East Bladen outlasted Union 2-1 to advance to the Carolina Conference boys’ soccer championship match.

The second-seeded Eagles (13-5-4) are scheduled to play top-seeded Hobbton (11-8-1) in the title match Friday at 4 p.m. at Lakewood High School. Hobbton beat Lakewood 4-1 in the other semifinal match.

Master sports schedule | Standings

East Bladen tied the two-time defending N.C. High School Athletic Association East Regional champions 2-2 on Sept. 10 and lost to the Wildcats 6-1 on Oct. 6.

Algozy, a sophomore who has 30 goals this season, scored in the first half that gave East Bladen a 1-0 lead. Union tied it in the second half. Neither side scored in the first overtime. Freshman Miguel Ventura assisted on one of Algozy’s goals.

JV football: South Brunswick 26, West Bladen 8

In Bladenboro, Isaiah Lloyd scored a touchdown and added the 2-point conversion for West Bladen in its final game. The Knights finished with a 2-6 record.

Middle school volleyball: Bladenboro splits

In Tabor City, the Bulldogs (4-2) defeated Tabor City 25-12, 25-16 and lost to Williams Township 25-22, 25-19.

Recreation football

At County Park, the Tigers and Giants were winners in the 5-6-year-old flag league and the Bulldogs and Wolfpack claimed wins in the 7-9-year-old flag league.

Recreation volleyball

In Elizabethtown, the Typhoons, Huskies, Shockers and Storm posted victories on the opening night of the Bladen County Recreation Department’s leagues at King Street Gym.

THURSDAY, OCT. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood

Semifinal: East Bladen 2, Union 1

JV Football

South Brunswick 26, West Bladen 8

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

East Columbus at East Bladen

West Bladen at West Columbus

Volleyball

At Tabor City

Williams Township 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-22, 25-19)

Bladenboro 2, Tabor City 0 (25-12, 25-16)

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football

Tigers 32, Tarheels 18

Gators 30, Bulldogs 12

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football

Bulldogs 18, Volunteers 12

Wolfpack 24, Crimson Tide 8

Youth Volleyball

Typhoons 2, Hurricanes 1 (25-16, 18-25, 15-13)

Huskies 2, Jaguars 0 (25-15, 25-9)

Shockers 2, Flyers 1 (22-25, 25-22, 15-11)

Storm 2, Thunder 0 (25-22, 25-15)

FRIDAY, OCT. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood

Championship: East Bladen vs. Hobbton, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

NCHSAA 2A girls’ championship, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 1

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Patriots vs. Panthers, 9 a.m.

7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Falcons vs. Commanders, 10:15 a.m.

9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Steelers vs. Colts, 9 a.m.

Dolphins vs. Steelers, 11:30 a.m.