SALEMBURG – Ishaq Algozy scored in the second overtime and Fox Sutton made seven saves Thursday as East Bladen outlasted Union 2-1 to advance to the Carolina Conference boys’ soccer championship match.
The second-seeded Eagles (13-5-4) are scheduled to play top-seeded Hobbton (11-8-1) in the title match Friday at 4 p.m. at Lakewood High School. Hobbton beat Lakewood 4-1 in the other semifinal match.
East Bladen tied the two-time defending N.C. High School Athletic Association East Regional champions 2-2 on Sept. 10 and lost to the Wildcats 6-1 on Oct. 6.
Algozy, a sophomore who has 30 goals this season, scored in the first half that gave East Bladen a 1-0 lead. Union tied it in the second half. Neither side scored in the first overtime. Freshman Miguel Ventura assisted on one of Algozy’s goals.
JV football: South Brunswick 26, West Bladen 8
In Bladenboro, Isaiah Lloyd scored a touchdown and added the 2-point conversion for West Bladen in its final game. The Knights finished with a 2-6 record.
Middle school volleyball: Bladenboro splits
In Tabor City, the Bulldogs (4-2) defeated Tabor City 25-12, 25-16 and lost to Williams Township 25-22, 25-19.
Recreation football
At County Park, the Tigers and Giants were winners in the 5-6-year-old flag league and the Bulldogs and Wolfpack claimed wins in the 7-9-year-old flag league.
Recreation volleyball
In Elizabethtown, the Typhoons, Huskies, Shockers and Storm posted victories on the opening night of the Bladen County Recreation Department’s leagues at King Street Gym.
THURSDAY, OCT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood
Semifinal: East Bladen 2, Union 1
JV Football
South Brunswick 26, West Bladen 8
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
East Columbus at East Bladen
West Bladen at West Columbus
Volleyball
At Tabor City
Williams Township 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-22, 25-19)
Bladenboro 2, Tabor City 0 (25-12, 25-16)
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football
Tigers 32, Tarheels 18
Gators 30, Bulldogs 12
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football
Bulldogs 18, Volunteers 12
Wolfpack 24, Crimson Tide 8
Youth Volleyball
Typhoons 2, Hurricanes 1 (25-16, 18-25, 15-13)
Huskies 2, Jaguars 0 (25-15, 25-9)
Shockers 2, Flyers 1 (22-25, 25-22, 15-11)
Storm 2, Thunder 0 (25-22, 25-15)
FRIDAY, OCT. 31
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood
Championship: East Bladen vs. Hobbton, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
NCHSAA 2A girls’ championship, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 1
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Patriots vs. Panthers, 9 a.m.
7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Falcons vs. Commanders, 10:15 a.m.
9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Steelers vs. Colts, 9 a.m.
Dolphins vs. Steelers, 11:30 a.m.