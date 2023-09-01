WHITEVILLE — Columbus Regional Healthcare System is now offering Persona IQ, the world’s first and only smart knee implant granted De Novo status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for total knee replacement surgery.

Persona IQ combines the proven and trusted knee implant, Persona The Personalized Knee, includes implantable sensor technology that measures range of motion, step count, walking speed and other gait metrics.

“We’re excited to offer Persona IQ, the world’s first smart knee implant, to our patients considering knee replacement surgery,” said Dr. Craig Lippe, With Advanced Orthopedics. “This new to world innovation will provide surgeons access to objective kinematic data directly from the implant post-surgery.”

Persona IQ features implantable sensor technology that records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data from the knee implant to a patient’s personal base station at home. The data is then securely delivered to a HIPAA compliant cloud-based platform and can be accessed by the patient and their surgeon.

Persona IQ will work together with mymobility, a remote care management platform that tracks pre- and post-operative mobility metrics.

“We are very proud to offer this type of surgical technology to our community and region,” said Jason Beck, CRHS CEO. “It is just another example of this hospital’s commitment to excellence and to make sure we are providing first class care.”

More information about Persona IQ can be found at https://www.zimmerbiomet.com .