A special meeting was held on Monday afternoon in the Elizabethtown Town Hall building. In this meeting progress was made on the Live, Work, Play, project and Elizabethtown received a new police chief.

Mark McMichael has been with the Elizabethtown Police Department since 2003. He started as a mere patrolman and over the past several years has been climbing the ranks to reach the position of the new police chief. McMichael, originally from upstate New York, has been in the area for several years. He graduated from East Bladen High School and then went on to Bladen Community College. After taking a few criminal justice courses at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, McMichael found his calling. He went back to school at Bladen Community College and started taking basic law enforcement training classes. He graduated in 2003 and ever since then has been with the Elizabethtown Police Department.

“This is an exciting time for the town of Elizabethtown,” said Elizabethtown mayor Sylvia Campbell. “ Mark has done an outstanding job already protecting the town of Elizabethtown and all our citizens. We look forward to having you and if there’s anything we can do just let us know,”

McMichael will be replacing current police chief Tony Parrish. Parrish has stood in the role of police chief since 2016. However, his career in law enforcement spans even longer than that. He first started as a patrol officer in Greenville in 1988. He then became a state trooper with North Carolina Highway Patrol and patrolled Robeson County. In 2016 he retired from Highway Patrol and became the chief of police. Parrish is now retiring and McMichael is taking the helm.

Parrish is retiring so that he can spend more time with his family. Parrish also wants to grow his construction company Parrish Developments. Up until now he has used his construction company as a hobby. Now that he is retiring, Parrish will have more time to contribute towards his project.

McMichael was sworn in during Monday’s meeting though his official start date wasn’t until the 28th of June. Mayor Sylvia Campbell said that McMichael will receive a more formal inauguration sometime next month during the July meeting. McMichael’s wife was also present for the swearing in.

Also, discussed on Monday was the Live, Work, Play project. The Live, Work, Play project plans to grow and strengthen our community into a healthier, thriving one. This plan aims to see Elizabethtown’s population double in size from 3,265 to 6000. As of now plans are in motion to build more housing. This plan also aims to improve tourism, healthcare and education facilities. This plan will promote the area’s natural beauty and attractions to draw visitors and boost the local economy, ensure there are adequate and affordable housing options for residents, strengthen healthcare facilities and services to cater to the growing needs of the community and invest in educational facilities and daycare options for working families.

Right now, the groundwork is being laid for this project and more will be available in the coming months. At the next meeting, currently scheduled for Monday, July 1st at 7pm in the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, the Town of Elizabethtown will be entering a ground lease agreement for this project. The property being leased is located at the intersection of Aviation Parkway and Executive Drive. As of now, plans are being made to build some houses over in that area. The reported estimated value of the property is $85,474.00. The next meeting will hopefully see the lease authorized.

The next Town Council meeting is currently scheduled for Monday, July 1st at 7pm in the Elizabethtown Municipal Building. For more info on McMichaels or the Live, Work, Play project, check out elizabethtownnc.org for more info.