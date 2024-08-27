“I have been battling a stubborn enemy that it seems has been holding my flesh hard in the battle. I know by the Spirit of the Lord that there are mouths that have spoken against me, some even predicting my demise. Words spoken against a man of God are like curses from the mouth of a witch in the midst of rebellion and witchcraft. There is a spirit that tries to usurp and undermine the man sent by God.

You think I can’t hear, but my BFF the Holy Spirit has revealed exactly what you have said. “Be careful little mouth what you speak” in darkness, for God is revealing it to me in the light.”

In essence these could be the modern words for the Old Testament prophet, Elijah. They also ring as loud bells to men of God under siege by a controlling and Jezebel spirit. All in an effort to make them follow their Jezebel command or leave the ministry.

I stand upon and use the two-edged sword this morning that tells me that “No weapon formed against me shall prosper” and ALL those who rise up against me by the words of their mouth – I shall come against and defeat by the Spirit of God who causes me to be MORE than a conqueror. We can learn many things from the Prophet Elijah, but fear and running should not be one of those things. We need to stand boldly in this hour and declare that we have authority given to us by the blood of Jesus Christ.

Those who have forged their weapons and fired their ammunition, I declare right now that not only are their words NULL AND VOID, but the curse is reversed and is now come upon their own heads. Those who have spoken words of destruction, I warn you now – get ready for a flood that will cut you in half and leave a hole in your life.

When people speak against you – or predict bad things about you or your life… it is an attack of the enemy that you sometimes never see coming! It draws oppressive spirits to your bedside and to your prayer room, and weighs you down with depressive thoughts due to a heavy spirit of fear. When you feel a “heaviness” in your body… when you can’t find the ambition to pray… when you can’t see the light of the new day… when you wake up feeling defeated – there IS witchcraft afoot.

It is YOUR time to “GO BOLDY TO THE THRONE” of your Father and worship Him. Talk with Him. Listen to Him. Act upon and stand upon the weaponry He gives you. For David in the valley of “Rephaim” – the enemy had come with a vengeance. They heard of David’s recent success as king and they wanted to plot his demise. Whenever you experience some measure of success in your life, the enemy will bring those who will speak destruction “into your life.”

The valley was called “Rephaim” because it a place of “enemy unity” or “enemy wholeness” or “enemy stronghold.” In other words, a place of great power for the adversary and a place where the enemy stands as a great wall that cannot be penetrated. If I may use a modern euphemism, it was home court. Their house.

1Ch 14:9 And the Philistines came and spread themselves in the valley of Rephaim.

Now… what David did when he felt the enemy closing in, was step one in defeating the impossible. He prayed. He worshipped. He “enquired of God.” 1Ch 14:10 And David enquired of God, saying, Shall I go up against the Philistines? And will you deliver them into my hand? And the LORD said unto him, go up; for I will deliver them into your hand. (Time to get up and stand upon the word… and go forth with the word spoken against the enemy… reverse the curse with an action to his voice.)

David not only talked to God and asked what the plan was, but he then “listened” and obeyed the Holy Spirit. God poured forth like floodwaters against that impenetrable wall – and created a “breach” to the very heart of the enemy’s power wall. He cut the enemy in half with the same power that He destroyed the earth in Noah’s time… a flood.

1Ch 14:11 So they came up to Baalperazim; and David smote them there. Then David said, God has broken in upon my enemies by my hand like the breaking forth of waters: therefore, they called the name of that place Baalperazim.

They renamed the place “Baalperazim” which means, The Lord broke through the enemy’s realm of strength. And God did it as a flood. Kind of reminds me of the way I like to interpret the following scripture in Isaiah 59:19:

When the enemy shall come in… (or, when the enemy forms a wall of strength) like a flood the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him. The Lord will bust it wide-open with a flood of His Spirit!!!

Do you realize what happened in that Valley? The enemy called it “Rephaim.” God changed the name to “Baalperazim.” The enemy will throw words at you today – strong words, hurting words, crushing words, perhaps even those who call you friend.

You can change the name from “enemy stronghold” to “enemy defeat.” Change the name of your valley that you are facing today. You can do it through prayer, petition, listening, obedience and praise. The enemy has called your valley of death, “impossible.” It’s time you began to change it to “life.”

Today, remember; what God did for David, He could do for you. He is the same yesterday, today and forever and He didn’t love David any more or any less than He loves you. Your part is to keep believing, keep trusting, keep obeying and keep thanking Him. Trust that He will direct your steps and overwhelm you with favor and victory all the days of your life.

God will make a stand for you today. God will make a way for you today where there seems to be no way because in the carnal realm things may look impossible, but with God all things are possible.