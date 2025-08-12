ROSE HILL – Kali Allen served seven aces and Greer Pople and Natalee Sykes combined for 28 assists Monday as West Bladen swept Union 25-16, 25-15, 25-8 in a season-opening non-conference volleyball game.

The win was the first for new coach Jessica Rhodes, who moved from Bladenboro Middle School to coach the Knights.

In the junior varsity match, West Bladen won 25-15, 25-15 as former Tar Heel Middle coach Lora Bryant won her first match with the Knights.

Elsewhere, the West Bladen at Union boys’ soccer game was postponed. The teams will try to play the game Tuesday, weather permitting. The Rosewood at East Bladen girls’ tennis match also was postponed.

Volleyball: West Bladen 3, Union 0

Allen added three kills and multiple hits to go along with her work from the service line for the Knights. Pope had 15 assists, 7 hits, 2 service aces and a kill. Sykes posted 13 assists, 3 service aces and a kill.

“The energy was there from the first serve to the final point,” Rhodes said. “We stayed positive, communicated well, and fed off each other’s energy. If we fine-tune a few areas, we can be even stronger.”

Makenna Thurman tallied 2 kills and 8 hits. Helaina Conklin added 4 kills and 3 hits. Tahlela Bethea protected the net with a key block. Karlee Gause worked the net with steady play. Kim Dowless and Jaylen Clark each recorded a kill and a hit, with Clark also notching a block. Brenna Hester and Emmy Bryant provided an essential back row presence. Libero Emmy Bryant had a back-row kill, 2 back-row hits, and an ace. Shanna Lewis rounded out the effort with 4 hits, including a kill.

JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, Union 0

The Knights overcame first set injuries to a pair of players to post the sweep with Addie Wilcox leading the way with precise assists and a serve that kept the Spartans off balance.

“Our bench has so much to offer, whether they’re stepping in to play, cheering from the sideline, or helping read the other team, they’re a huge part of our success,” Bryant said. “Despite a couple of injuries in the first set, the girls dug deep and played with so much heart. Every player contributed in some way, and that’s what made the difference.”

Kynslie Kinlaw, one of the injured players, had 6 kills in the first set prior to her injury.

Berkleigh Guy landed tough-to-handle serves and delivered hard corner hits. Bristol Allen, Amiya Maxfield-McCarty, Hailii Andrews and Tabitha Dew anchored the net defense.

SCOREBOARD

MONDAY, AUG. 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: West Bladen 3, Union 0

JV: West Bladen 2, Union 0

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen at Union, postponed

Girls’ Tennis

Rosewood at East Bladen, postponed

TUESDAY, AUG. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.

West Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

East Bladen at South Columbus, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at Pine Forest, postponed

East Bladen at South Columbus, 4 p.m.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].