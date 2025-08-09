The West Bladen boys’ soccer team seeks to make the state playoffs for the second consecutive season.

BLADENBORO – Last season the West Bladen boys’ soccer team made its first playoff appearance since 2016.

This season, with its top two goal scorers and an experienced goalkeeper returning, the Knights will seek to make consecutive N.C. High School Athletic Association postseason berths.

“We’ve got a really good group of guys,” new head coach Brett Jackson said. “We’ve got a really, really good group of upperclassmen, quite a few good leaders and some good team chemistry.”

Jackson is a 2014 West Bladen graduate and was a goalkeeper on the soccer team. He has spent the past six seasons at Tar Heel School where he coached the middle school boys’ soccer team to a 44-5 record and three unbeaten seasons.

Jackson replaces Kristen Parker, who coached the boys’ team the past four seasons. She will remain the girls’ soccer coach and will begin her ninth season with the program in the spring.

“I’ll give credit to Coach Parker,” Jackson said. “She got it set up and in place. I’m coming in at a good point.”

On the pitch, senior co-captains Dylan Hernandez, Jonah Bryan and Alejandro Lopez will be counted on to lead the way.

Hernandez made 134 saves, posted three shutouts and had a 5.357 goals against average in net. Bryan led the Knights in scoring last season with eight goals and six assists. Lopez was second in scoring last season with seven goals and four assists.

“Being a (former) keeper, I have a lot of confidence in Dylan’s ability,” Jackson said. “He’s a good leader and very good at helping our defense.”

Jonathan Ortiz, Jason Martinez and Miles Bullard are other seniors that will be relied upon. Top juniors for the Knight will include Uziel Ramirez, Gerson Verdugo, James Vasquez, Alexander Saraoz and James Vasquez.

Freshman Levi Garcia scored a goal for the Knights in their scrimmage against Lumberton. “I coached him for three years at Tar Heel,” Jackson said. “He’s a very versatile player that’s going to contribute on the varsity team. Another freshman is Jeremiah Bryant. He is going to be a midfielder and defender for us.

“I’m learning the guys and the guys are learning me,” Jackson said. “Overall, our focus is on controlling the ball in the middle of the field is going to be instrumental to winning games. We didn’t do a phenomenal job on controlling the ball in the middle of the field” in a scrimmage against Lumberton.

West Bladen is scheduled to open its season Monday, Aug. 11 at Union. The Knights first home game is Aug. 19 against North Brunswick.

