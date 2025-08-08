Cape Fear Community College men’s head soccer coach Giovanni Vlahos will offer a youth soccer coaches clinic Saturday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. until noon at Bladen County Park.

If inclement weather, the clinic will move to inside the King Street gym in Elizabethtown.

The free clinic is open to all youth soccer coaches. Technical, tactical, psychological and physical topics will be discussed.

Vlahos is a former assistant coach at Duke University and San Diego State. He also is a United Soccer Coaches coaching educator.

Pre-register by Aug. 14 by calling the Bladen County Recreation Department at 910-862-6770.